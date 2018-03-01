Day TradeXchange, Inc.: Day TradeXchange, BOD Nod's to CEO on $17.8 Mill ICO; Creates New DTX Crypto Coin; Probes Possible Shareholder Coin Dividend and Trade Room Subscription Sales Coin Coupon Incentives

DAMASCUS, MD / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2018 / Day TradeXchange (OTC PINK: SYNJ) reports that to launch a new crypto coin owned by DTX, the BOD has passed resolutions authorizing the CEO to take all necessary steps required to accept the engagement proposal of a group specializing in the creation and funding of ICO's (Initial Coin Offering's). The comprehensive agreement includes but is not limited to, i) coin creation, ii) "White Paper" preparation, iii) new coin website, and iv) a PPM calling for a $17.8 Million capital raise, with an attached crowd funding financing component. Among other specifics, the arrangement will cover digital transaction signatures, time stamp servers, Peer-to-Peer proof of work distribution, network and new node transaction broadcasting, disk space reclamation, simplified payment verification, privacy, security, coin distribution and marketing.

The Board stated although the project is logistically challenging it should have an exponential positive impact on the financial strength and equity profile of the company. Too, the coin opens multiple options for incentivizing both product and shareholder value. Not only do we intend to use the coin as a coupon to promote both the ARCHER software suite and DTX trading room subscription sales, the Company has been working with counsel to affect the possible use of the coin as a form of cash dividend for its shareholders.

When asked to comment, the CEO stated, "The DTX team is very excited about this move. The Board anticipates a steadily evolving and increasing number of blockchain currencies and the related underlying futures contracts will soon begin to trade on multiple exchanges. The creation of our own coin is a natural step in the growth of Day TradeXchange and ARCHER," said Sorrentino, the CEO of Day TradeXchange Inc. Additional news on the development of the coin is pending.

In addition, DTX invites investors and traders of all experience and those simply curious about day trading to watch and listen to our professional traders make live trade calls in the DTX trading room. To schedule a FREE LIVE TRADING ROOM VISITORS PASS simply go to www.daytradexchange.com and enter your e-mail address and a trading coordinator will contact you with arrangements, (no credit card required). Login to DTX's live trading room from your computer and witness professional traders call trades in crude oil (CL), natural gas (NG), Russell 2000 (TF), Euro Currency (6E), S&P 500 (ES) and other futures markets. The trading room is open to members 24/7 but, only hosted by professional traders Monday - Friday 9:30 to 11:30 AM EST. Day traders hold no open positions overnight and depending on market conditions, trades can happen relatively quick. With holding times of less than 5 minutes the trading room can provide many opportunities to profit. Witness firsthand how the ARCHER trading indicator provides our members with the trading edge they need to become profitable day traders.

Contact the Company to register for your FREE LIVE TRADING ROOM VISITORS PASS. Additional information on quarterly, semi-annual and annual trading room subscription packages as well as the ARCHER Software lease program is available by calling DTX at 888-422-5515 or by going to; http://daytradexchange.com and entering your e-mail address. Active traders are welcome to call and take advantage of our FREE live trading room trial.

Written Correspondence; PO Box 503, Damascus, MD 20872

This press release may contain forward-looking statements covered within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, plans and timing for the introduction or enhancement of our services and products, statements about future market conditions, supply and demand conditions, and other expectations, intentions and plans contained in this press release that are not historical fact and involve risks and uncertainties. Our expectations regarding future revenues depend upon our ability to develop and supply products, which we may not produce today and that meet defined specifications. When used in this press release, the words "plan," "expect," "believe," and similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our current expectations. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, changes in technology and changes in pervasive markets.

CONTACT:

Director of Crypto Currencies; Brian Sorrentino

1-888-422-5515

bsorrentino@daytradexchange.com

SOURCE: Day TradeXchange, Inc.