Innerscope Hearing Technologies, Inc.: InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. Expands Its Hearing Product Portfolio with the Launch of NoHassleHearing.com

ROSEVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2018 / InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: INND) announced today the successful launch of nohasslehearing.com, a website platform exclusively designed for the company's new release of its ALPHA brand product line of FDA-cleared hearing aid devices for its Direct-To-Consumer eCommerce Store. The ALPHA brand product line will be the InnerScope's first products to be registered as a Class-1 FDA-Cleared hearing aid medical devices which will significantly expand not only its product portfolio of hearing assistance products but also broaden its digital footprint through a multi-direct-to-consumer sales platform. The nohasslehearing.com website is currently selling pre-orders of the ALPHA branded hearing aid devices and the company expects to be ready to ship all orders on or about March 31, 2018.

The ALPHA hearing aid series by InnerScope is a receiver-in-canal (RIC) with a very small discreet and comfortable compact design that uses Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) wireless technology (for direct connection to external Bluetooth-enable devices) with a user app for added control and personalizing the hearing aids for all different environments via Android or iOS Smartphone's. The ALPHA series offers 3 technology levels, 3, 5 and 9, all designed with the latest in high quality digital sound processing to provide the user with choices based on their financial needs without sacrificing any benefit to hearing clear and comfortable in all situations.

Other ALPHA features include:

BLE Wireless Technology - provides hands-free conversations with audio streaming via Smartphone's direct to the hearing aids for a better-enhanced hearing experience.

Instantaneous Noise Blocking System - focus on processes speech while instantaneous reduces the background noises.

Surround Noise Processor - detects, analysis and isolates noises from all directions to better process speech.

Intelligent Switching for Different Environments - automatically switches to different algorithms to give comfortable clear sound possible in different environments.

User Program Options - From 4 to 6 different programs settings available.

Real-Time Data On-Board Analysis System - measures the performance of the hearing aid in real-world situations to better customize for a better hearing experience.

Built-in Tinnitus Masker - provides relief with sound therapy whenever is needed.

Built-in Audiometer - measures hearing thresholds, which improves accuracy of the hearing aid fitting.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) there are 360 million people worldwide and approximately 40 million people in the US alone who suffer from disabling hearing loss (40db hearing loss or greater) and 1 out of every 5 people in the world (1.2 billion) that has a hearing loss greater than 25db who could benefit from some type of hearing assistance. InnerScope's eCommerce DTC strategy starting with the launch of nohasslehearing.com is to be able to help everyone who suffers from hearing loss regardless of the amount of hearing loss. The nohasslehearing.com DTC website strategy gives the Company the ability to now help millions of those individuals who have disabling hearing loss by giving them direct online access to purchase new innovative hearing health solutions with the latest in Bluetooth compatible high quality digital customizable prescription hearing aid medical devices at a fraction of the cost of traditional hearing aids devices.

InnerScope continues to deliver on its on-going growth strategy initiatives by successfully launching now two separate eCommerce direct-to-consumer sales platforms for the hundreds of millions of people globally suffering from the day-to-day effects of living with hearing loss. In addition to this latest launch of nohasslehearing.com DTC website, the company also as previously announced, the successful launching of hearingbenefit.com DTC website store which also gives the hearing impaired individuals direct online access to purchase a variety of different Personal Sound Amplifier Products (PSAPs). PSAPs are for those individuals who might not have disabling hearing loss and or is not quite ready to purchase a hearing aid device yet, but is having trouble hearing in certain situations and wants to hear better. Recognizing the differences in each of the potential purchasers needs, InnerScope has specifically developed consumer awareness and brand messaging marketing campaigns which are designed to target individuals to either direct them to its hearingbenefit.com website for those individuals who do not have disabling hearing loss and or just might be looking for a non-medical hearing assistance product such as a PSAP, or be able to direct them to nohasslehearing.com website for those who want or need a customizable prescription medical hearing aid device.

'We are very proud to offer our ALPHA series branded FDA-Cleared hearing aid devices through our DTC nohasslehearing.com eCommerce store,' said Matthew Moore, CEO of InnerScope Hearing Technologies. 'The research, development and the direct-to-consumer sales platform created for the launch of the ALPHA product line, demonstrates InnerScope's ability to continue to execute its mission by providing easy affordable access of hearing assistance to tens of millions of hearing impaired people around the world. With the introduction of the ALPHA hearing aid series, specifically designed to help the millions of people with disabling hearing loss, this allows InnerScope not only to compete in this new ever-growing emerging hearing aid device market, but also creates an eCommerce sales and delivery platform for all future innovative hearing aid devices. We are also very proud and excited about introducing InnerScope's first Andriod and iOS app for Smartphone's for the ALPHA series product line. The app enhances ones hearing experience as well as all the hearing benefits that the ALPHA series delivers at considerable lower price points compared to traditional hearing aids with similar technology. We truly believe with our mission, vision and philosophy to deliver better hearing with high quality hearing technology and with the ease of no-hassle online purchasing through our nohasslehearing.com, website we can overcome all of the barriers that currently prevents people from seeking hearing help,' Mr.Moore, concluded.

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies (INND):

InnerScope Hearing Technologies (INND) is a technology driven company with highly scalable B2B and B2C solutions. The Company offers a B2B SaaS based Patient Management System (PMS) software program, designed to improve operations and communication with patients. INND also offers a Buying Group experience for audiology practice, enabling owners to lower product costs and increase their margins. INND will also compete in the DTC (Direct-to-Consumer) markets with its own line of 'Hearable,' and 'Wearable' Personal Sound Amplifier Products (PSAPs) and revolutionary APPs on the iOS and Android markets.

INND has plans on opening, operating and expanding a chain of audiological and retail hearing device clinics. INND's seasoned team of professionals, with collectively over 200+ years of experience in the hearing aid industry, including successful operations in hearing aid manufacturing and retail store management. Our team has the knowledge, relationships, and the experience to quickly deploy new products and software to serve approximately 1.2 billion people around the globe that are suffering with 25 db or greater hearing loss. For more information, please visit www.innd.com.

