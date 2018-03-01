Capstone Turbine Corporation: Capstone Turbine to Present at the Inaugural LD Micro Virtual Conference on March 6, 2018

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2018 / Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ: CPST), the world's leading clean technology manufacturer of microturbine energy systems, announced today that it will be presenting at the inaugural LD Micro Virtual Conference on Tuesday, March 6 at 9:30 AM PST/12:30 PM EST. Capstone's President and Chief Executive Officer, Darren Jamison, will be giving the presentation and answering questions from investors.

The Company's presentation can be viewed the day of the conference by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.capstoneturbine.com.

"I am excited to present to the LD Micro investors as I will discuss the next phase of our business growth and strategy developments after achieving our recent positive EBITDA milestone," said Darren Jamison, President and Chief Executive Officer of Capstone.

"We are delighted to finally be hosting a virtual event, to support our in-person conferences," stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "There are a great number of people and companies who are unable to come to our live events, due to a multitude of reasons (mostly related to having kids), so we are happy to offer an additional outlet where companies can present to investors without taking a lot of time out of their day-to-day operations. While virtual events will never supplant the experience of sitting in the same room as someone or eating artery-clogging pastries at 3 PM, it is a great format for updating the investor community and getting increased exposure."

The conference will be held via webcast and will feature over 60 companies in the small / micro-cap space.

View Capstone Turbine's profile here:

http://www.investorcalendar.com/console/conference/?id=26469

Profiles powered by LD Micro - News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE.

About Capstone Turbine Corporation

Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ: CPST) is the world's leading producer of low-emission microturbine systems and was the first to market commercially viable microturbine energy products. Capstone has shipped over 9,000 Capstone Microturbine systems to customers worldwide. These award-winning systems have logged millions of documented runtime operating hours. Capstone is a member of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Combined Heat and Power Partnership, which is committed to improving the efficiency of the nation's energy infrastructure and reducing emissions of pollutants and greenhouse gases. A UL-Certified ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 certified company, Capstone is headquartered in the Los Angeles area with sales and/or service centers in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Asia.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.



For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

CONTACT:



Capstone Turbine Corporation

Investor and investment media inquiries:

818-407-3628

ir@capstoneturbine.com





SOURCE: Capstone Turbine Corporation