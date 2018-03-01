Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2018) - Avino Silver & Gold's (TSX: ASM) (NYSE MKT: ASM) President and CEO David Wolfin is interviewed by David Morgan, publisher of the Morgan Report.

Avino is a silver and gold producer with a diversified pipeline of gold, silver and base metals properties in Mexico and Canada employing close to 600 people, and has created over 1,600 indirect jobs in Mexico. Avino produces from its wholly owned Avino and San Gonzalo Mines near Durango, Mexico, and is currently planning for future production at the Bralorne Gold Mine in British Columbia, Canada.

The company recently announced the completion of an updated mineral resource estimate for the Company's Avino Property located near Durango in west-central Mexico.

Highlights for each deposit include the following:

The Avino Mine

A measured and indicated resource of 8,800,000 tonnes (at an average grade of 61 g/t silver, 0.61 g/t gold and 0.45% copper) containing 17.2 million troy ounces of silver, 172,500 troy ounces of gold and 39,000 tonnes copper using a cut-off grade of 60 g/t silver equivalent.

An inferred resource of 4,160,000 tonnes (at an average grade of 57 g/t silver, 0.60 g/t gold and 0.35% copper) containing 7.7 million troy ounces of silver, 80 thousand troy ounces of gold and 15,000 tonnes of copper using a cut-off grade of 60 g/t silver equivalent.

The measured and indicated tonnage for the Avino Vein system at the ET Mine has increased from 1.45 million tonnes to 8.80 million tonnes due to infill drilling, increased width of the vein below 11th level, and additional hanging wall units encountered between San Luis and ET. The inferred tonnage has decreased by 28% from the previous estimate mainly due to in-fill drilling conversion to indicated resources.

The Avino Vein System at the ET Mine contains over three quarter of the tonnage on the Avino property and includes significant copper grades.

San Gonzalo Mine

A measured and indicated resource of 530,000 tonnes (at an average grade of 288 g/t silver and 1.47 g/t gold) containing 4.9 million troy ounces of silver and 25,000 troy ounces of gold using a cut-off grade of 130 g/t silver equivalent.

An inferred resource of 120,000 tonnes (at an average grade of 219 g/t silver and 0.86 g/t gold) containing 0.8 million troy ounces of silver and 3,300 troy ounces of gold using a cut-off grade of 130 g/t for silver equivalent. The decrease in Inferred resource is mainly due to development-based conversion of inferred resource to indicated resource.

The San Gonzalo Vein System is comparatively higher grade and provides flexibility to the Company's mining production during times of uncertain metal prices.

Oxide Tailings

The oxide tailings estimate has not been modified since 2016 and no further sampling or modelling work has been carried out.

The indicated silver resource is unchanged and includes 1,330,000 tonnes at an average grade of 98 g/t silver and 0.46 g/t gold totaling 4.2 million troy ounces of silver and 19.8 thousand troy ounces of gold using a cutoff grade of 50 g/t silver equivalent.

The inferred resource is also unchanged and includes 1,810,000 tonnes at an average grade of 88 g/t silver and 0.44 g/t gold totaling 5.1 million troy ounces of silver and 25.6 thousand troy ounces of gold using a cut-off grade of 50 g/t for silver equivalent.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.Avino.com, contact David Wolfin, President and CEO, or Jennifer North, Manager Investor Relations, at 604-682-3701 or email ir@avino.com.

