Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2018) - GGX Gold (TSXV: GGX) (OTCQB: GGXXF) plans to initiate phase III of its 2018 winter drill program on its Gold Drop Project, which is located 40 kilometres from Grand Forks, British Columbia in the Greenwood District.

The Phase III drilling program of up to 1000 meters is designed to follow up on data obtained from the 2017 drill program which consisted of approximately 1500 metres. Drilling in 2017 included Hole COD17-14 grading 4.59 grams per tonne gold and 38.64 grams per tonne silver over 16.03 metres core length with a high-grade core grading 10.96 grams per tonne gold and 89.86 grams per tonne silver over 5.97 metres of core length. The 2017 program was drilled along the northeast to southwest striking C.O.D. Vein which was previously exposed for more than 160 metres in strike length by trenching along with channel sampling.

The current drill sites for phase III are at various locations along the previously exposed C.O.D. vein. New drill sites have also been spotted for locations to the north and south of the exposed C.O.D. vein. Although these areas have yet to be trenched, the company has recently identified gold anomalies in soils and is permitted for 850 metres of trenching in the Gold Drop Southwest zone.

The company has an excellent interactive 3D Model of Gold Drop drill hole intercepts available on its website.

The company will be attending the upcoming PDAC in Toronto from March 4th to 7th. Please drop by booth 2951 in the Investors Exchange or view the core samples at the Core Shack.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.ggxgold.com, contact Jack Singh, Investor Relations, at 604-720-6598, or by email at ir@ggxgold.com.

