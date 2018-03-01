

ROME (dpa-AFX) - FCA US LLC reported that its sales for the month of February 2018 were 165,903 vehicles, down 1 percent from 168,326 vehicles last year.



Overall sales were bolstered by the Jeep brand which posted a 12 percent total sales increase. The Jeep brand also reported the best ever February retail sales of 61,122 vehicles.



Meanwhile, fleet sales for the month fell by 3 percent compared with February 2017. Fleet accounted for 26 percent of total sales.



Sales of Fiat declined 42 percent to 1,241 vehicles.



Chrysler brand total sales declined 3 percent in February to 16,150 vehicles compared with the same month a year ago. The Chrysler Pacifica minivan posted a 27 percent sales increase to 11,482 vehicles.



