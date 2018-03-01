Wolters Kluwer Health announced today that it has expanded its Reference Data Management (RDM) solution by launching a professional services offering to help providers and payers reduce costs, improve data accuracy and establish a foundation for reliable analytics. The Health Language launch of its Reference Data Management service will help healthcare organizations implement sound data governance strategies and address their top challenge for 2018: clinical and data analytics.

Healthcare organizations use reference data every day to drive accurate data aggregation and meaningful analytics in support of population health and clinical care initiatives, regulatory compliance, revenue optimization, and overall performance improvement. Reference data can include external industry and localized data standards used to establish a single source of truth for organizing and sharing disparate electronic information. Reference data formats include clinical and claims standards such as ICD-10, HCPCS, SNOMED CT, LOINC, and RxNorm, as well as billing and transaction data such as claims adjustment reason codes, place of service codes and revenue codes.

The build out of the new Reference Data Management professional services capabilities will directly support the Health Language platform, helping healthcare organizations across the continuum of care implement high-performing, sustainable data quality strategies. Healthcare organizations can tap the deep domain expertise of the Wolters Kluwer team to establish data governance programs, design and integrate reference data within new or existing EHRs and other IT platforms, and enlist content advisory and authoring services to support their master data management (MDM) strategy.

To meet the needs of a wide range of organizations-from those just starting their MDM journey to those with mature infrastructures in place, a range of bundled services is being launched. Bundles range from simple data file projects with integration services to a complete Reference Data Management solution that includes a suite of web-based authoring applications and data governance services. Plus, a powerful new content audit tool helps organizations better understand how to identify current and future data needs, consolidate suppliers and establish a single source of truth for reference data across the organization.

"More than ever, data quality is an imperative for today's healthcare executives as they optimize analytics, target quality measures, and develop data governance strategies to support high-level clinical care and bottom-line initiatives," said Dan Buell, General Manager of Health Language at Wolters Kluwer Clinical Software Solutions. "We are meeting that demand head-on with new services to help payers, providers, and health networks implement optimal data governance infrastructures and to fully realize the potential of clean, accurate, and complete data in their healthcare IT systems."

For more information about the Health Language RDM platform and the new professional services practice, please visit www.healthlanguage.com or visit the Wolters Kluwer booth (#3232) at the 2018 HIMSS Conference and Exhibition in Las Vegas.

