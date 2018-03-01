Following an explosion at a U.S. production facility in 2017, the German polysilicon producer is under investigation by local authorities. Wacker Chemie must now pay a fine of $20,000 for failing to comply with certain regulations regarding the provision of personal protective equipment and employee safety during maintenance work prior to the accident. Further sanctions may be incurred.German chemical group Wacker Chemie U.S. polysilicon production facility was shut down last September after an explosion occurred, which was caused by a hydrogen leak. "The production in Charleston is currently ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...