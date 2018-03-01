

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc



1 March 2018



Company Secretary Change



Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces the resignation of Nicola Board as Company Secretary and the appointment of Suzanna Waterhouse as Company Secretary with effect from 1 March 2018.



For further information please contact:



Suzanna Waterhouse Company Secretary 020 3142 4957



