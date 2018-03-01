Currently the INET gateway services in Nasdaq Test Facility (NTF) are not available.
Order entry, routing and matching engines including market data are currently unavailable.
Trade reporting is functioning as usual.
System availability status will be updated with an additional notice.
If you have any questions about this notice, please contact Cash Equity Operations operator@nasdaq.com or +46 8 405 6410.
