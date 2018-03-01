Kamux Oyj: Invitation to a press conference: Kamux Corporation's Financial statements bulletin for 2017

Kamux Corporation Investor News 1 March 2018 at 16:30

Invitation to a press conference: Kamux Corporation's Financial Statements Bulletin for 2017

Kamux Corporation will publish its Financial Statements Bulletin for 2017 on Thursday, 8 March 2018





Kamux will hold a Financial Statements Bulletin press conference for media and analysts on March 8, 2018 at hotel GLO video wall -room, address Kluuvikatu 4, Helsinki at 13:00 (Finnish time) in Finnish and then in English at around 13:30.





You can follow the press conference webcasted live through a link found at http://www.kamux.com/tiedotteet-ja-julkaisut/raportit-ja-esitykset/ (http://www.kamux.com/tiedotteet-ja-julkaisut/raportit-ja-esitykset/).





The Financial Statements Bulletin will be presented by CEO Juha Kalliokoski and CFO Tapio Arimo.

Registration for the press conference by 7 March 2018 by email ir@kamux.fi





Kamux Corporation

Further information:

Communications Director Satu Heikkilä

ir@kamux.fi (mailto:ir@kamux.fi)

Telephone +358 400 629 337

Kamux is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. The first Kamux car showroom started its operations in 2003 in Hämeenlinna, Finland and the company has 54 car showrooms totally in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its foundation, the company has sold more than 160,000 used cars. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 405 million in 2016. Adjusted operating profit was EUR 18 million, resulting in an adjusted operating profit margin1 of 4.4 percent in 2016. Kamux employed 552 employees at the end of 2016, of which 272 were permanent employees.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Kamux Oyj via Globenewswire

