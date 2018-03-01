

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump's closest confidantes and longest-serving advisers, said she is resigning as the White House Communications Director.



The 29 year old former model is leaving Trump after serving in key posts of his election campaign and administration, which includes as campaign spokesperson and Director of Strategic Communication.



The reasons for Hicks' departure are unclear, but it comes a day after she testified before the House Intelligence Committee for eight hours on allegations related to the Russian interference during the 2016 presidential campaign.



CNN reported last week that Trump berated Hicks for being 'so stupid' in admitting to Congress she sometimes tells lies for the President.



But Hicks said that she had 'no words' to express her gratitude to the President.



Trump responded by saying he will miss having her by his side. 'But when she approached me about pursuing other opportunities, I totally understood. I am sure we will work together again in the future.'



'Hope is outstanding and has done great work for the last three years,' Trump said in a statement. He described her as 'Smart and thoughtful,' and 'a truly great person.'



White House Press Secretary Sarah Sander said there is no one that can fill the void Hope Hicks will leave behind. 'She is in a league of her own and no one can replace her. Far and away one of the most talented and skilled people I've ever met and coming to work won't be the same without her.'



Hope Hicks is the latest among a series of top officials leaving the White House in more than a year of the Trump administration in controversial circumstances, and the fourth individual to resign as the White House Director of Communications. Sean Spicer, Mike Dubke, and Anthony Scaramucci are her predecessors.



