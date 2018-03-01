sprite-preloader
01.03.2018
Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire
London, March 1

To: PR Newswire

From: Strategic Equity Capital PLC

LEI: 2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

Date: 1 March 2018

Director declaration

In accordance with LR 9.6.14(R), Strategic Equity Capital PLC announces that Richard Hills, Chairman of the Company, has resigned as a director of JPMorgan Income & Capital Trust plc with effect from 28 February 2018 following the company being placed into members' voluntary liquidation and has been appointed as a non-executive director of JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust plc which will be listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange with effect from 2 March 2018.

Enquiries:

Steven Davidson 0131 538 6603

Company Secretary

PATAC Limited


