Sanditon Investment Trust Plc - Half-year Report

Sanditon Investment Trust plc

INTERIM ACCOUNTS

For the six months to 31 December 2017

COMPANY NUMBER 09040176

Investment Objective

The Company's investment objective is to:

• deliver absolute returns of at least 2% per annum, compounded annually, above RPIX; and

• be an asset diversifier for shareholders by targeting low correlation with leading large capitalisation equity indices.

Chairman's Statement

for the six months to 31 December 2017

Performance

2017 was a disappointing year for the performance of your Company, but given the Company's positioning at the start of the year, and the subsequent market outturn, not entirely surprising. The net asset value (NAV) finished the year at 92.51p, which combined with a dividend of 0.9p paid in December resulted in a loss for the first half of the financial year of 7.0%. Your company's share price fared worse, falling by 12.4% to finish the year at 85.4p, to leave the shares trading at a 7.6% discount to NAV.

The Company's bearish positioning in being net short for most of the period and with an investment portfolio biased to value has been unhelpful in a global equity market which has made consistent progress and been dominated by cyclical and growth stocks. With RPIX inflation in the UK reaching 4.2% by the end of 2017, the Company remains far behind its target return of 2% ahead of RPIX. Unsurprisingly given its net short position for most of 2017, its correlation with the UK equity market since launch remains extremely low at 0.03x.

The investment manager gives acomprehensive review of performance in his report that follows. All fund managers have to tread a fine line between patience and obstinacy. Your fund manager has a clear view that most asset prices have been heavily distorted by quantitative easing and offer poor value. He is bearish, and the Board, whilst challenging him regularly and thoroughly in view of the disappointing performance, is supportive of this stance. However, his partial retreat at the beginning of December, removing the Company's 15% plus net short position ahead of an expected Christmas rally, shows flexibility.

Stake in Sanditon Asset Management

Sanditon Asset Management (SAM) finished the year with assets under management (AUM) of £585m, a decrease of 10.1% from the end of your Company's financial year, as a result of outflows primarily from its UK funds. SAM alerted the Company's shareholders in recent quarterly fact sheets that as a result of MiFID II it will be paying the costs of research from its own resources. Total annualised costs are expected to be in the order of £150,000-£200,000.

As SAM has a lean cost base, little mitigation is available, and these payments for research will inevitably impact SAM's profitability. Ahead of the annual revaluation of its holding in SAM in June, the Board will review whether any alterations to the formula used for the valuation (the simple average of 1% of AUM and 5x after tax profits) should be made.

Charges and Fees

Our total ongoing charges at 31 December 2017 were 1.3% per annum. No performance fees have been paid or have accrued at 31 December 2017.

Share Buy Back

The Board has been approached by some shareholders about the potential use of share buy backs. The Board does not currently have permission to buy back shares. Moreover, given the relatively small size of the Company the Board would be concerned that a buy back policy would not necessarily remove the current discount the shares are trading at and that remaining shareholders would not be best served by an increase in the total expense ratio that a smaller Company would entail. I would remind shareholders that your Company has an unusually shareholder friendly structure with a first continuation vote in December 2020 at the latest.

Outlook

Weaker market conditions or a broadening of the market away from highly rated stocks are probably needed for your Company to deliver better performance. Whilst 2018 starts with the global economy in a synchronised upswing, we have also seen an increase in market volatility and it should also see an acceleration in tapering of remaining asset purchase programmes as well as further interest rate increases which will result in tighter liquidity conditions. We hope this will create a more favourable backdrop for your Company.

Rupert Barclay

Chairman

1 March 2018

Investment Manager's Report

for the six months to 31 December 2017

Overview

2017 was not a good year to be bearish. Hindsight shows we were wrong to have been net short and to have had a defensive skew in our portfolio. Whilst the UK equity market's progress was relatively pedestrian at the headline level, until a strong December surge left it up 13% for the year, this hid a wide variation between the winners and losers in the market. Defensive and domestic shares remained deeply out of favour whilst investors chased industrial cyclicals, commodity cyclicals and highly rated shares. After a dull first six months of the year, we had a very poor second half with the net asset value falling by 7.0%, as both our long and short books lost money.

In a relatively quiet year for portfolio activity, our problems are best illustrated by the change in the average P/Es of our long and short book which moved from the beginning of 2017 from an average P/E of 14x and 24x respectively to 15x and 40x by the end of the year. Growth stocks were aggressively rerated and the market largely ignored value stocks. This trend accelerated in the second half.

Shareholders will know our bearish thesis has been based on the view that quantitative easing (QE) has inflated an asset bubble, as the collapse in the risk-free rate has increased the appetite of investors to chase riskier assets. The chart opposite shows the expansion of the big three central banks' balance sheets against the S&P index demonstrating the link between QE and equity prices.

[Graphic removed}

Source: Federal Reserve Board, Standard & Poor's

Shareholders will see, in our modest defence, that it looked as though QE programmes were peaking at the end of 2016, but a renewed surge from both the ECB and the Bank of Japan dwarfed the tightening measures the Fed has announced so far. As we wrote in the Company's annual report, it is staggering that nearly a decade on from the financial crisis, central banks should have expanded their balance sheets at the fastest rate since 2009, particularly given the strength of most economic data released through the year. We started the year modestly net short and told shareholders we were likely to increase the short into market strength, and we did indeed move the net short from 6% at the beginning of the year to 18% by September. With no signs of market weakness in the often weak autumn months, and mindful that the progress of Mr. Trump's tax reforms were likely to be welcomed by the US equity market, we retreated by covering our futures short to leave us modestly net long at the start of December in case of a strong Christmas rally, which duly occurred.

The question remains are we closer to policy unwind now? We still believe the answer is definitively yes. The US has continued to raise interest rates in 2017 and has given a steer of a further three interest rate increases in 2018 and it has also started to unwind its $4.4 trillion QE programme. Admittedly it is taking tentative steps, now selling just $20 billion of assets a month, rising by $10 billion a quarter until it reaches $50 billion a month. The ECB persists with negative interest rates but it has at last cut back its monthly buying programme from €60 billion a month to €30 billion and the Germans are still putting pressure on them to stop QE. The Bank of England reversed its misguided post-referendum interest rate cut but has made no noises about reversing its QE programme and it continues to have an asymmetric attitude to inflationary pressures. With the old measure of inflation hitting 4% and CPI over 3%, quite why they think 0.5% interest rates are appropriate remains puzzling. The Japanese have taken QE to extraordinary levels with the Bank of Japan's balance sheet at $4.6 trillion representing 93% of GDP, but December did see the first month of modest shrinkage in their balance sheet. With signs of China tightening credit as well, it seems very likely that 2018 will see only a very modest expansion of the global central banks' balance sheet at best and quite possibly will be the first year of shrinkage since the 2008 crash. We believe this withdrawal of stimulus will be very important.

We hope it goes without saying that given the broad strength of global economic data, relatively tight labour markets and a commodity backdrop which is no longer helpful for inflation, central bankers should be tightening monetary policy. Markets remain convinced that tightening will be negligible, conditioned as they are to believing in the central bank put. We are often asked what the catalyst will be for causing the significant market setback we expect and of course one never knows until after a fall what particular piece of data or event was seen as the catalyst. Throughout my career, I have always seen extreme valuation as the biggest risk to market corrections and the market we are currently in bears similarities with other bull markets. Inflation, both consumer and wage, is the dog that has yet to bark in this cycle but given where rates are it should not need much of a pick up to make investors reassess the interest rate outlook. As QE slows or reverses, it is very difficult to believe that this, in itself, will not cause some upward pressure on market rates. Mr. Trump's fiscal largesse will also add further pressure as the Treasury will need to pick up debt issuance as tax receipts drop, and it is also highly likely that US corporates will respond to the tax cuts by raising wages.

2018 has started with US bond yields looking as though they are about to break out of their long-term downtrend. Whether the denouement this cycle is like 1987 (rising bond yields), 2000 (TMT hysteria) or 2008 (high leverage) is slightly beside the point. The current market has many of the characteristics of recent bull markets and we are again hearing of the possibility of equity markets 'melting up', even from well-known value investors, some of whom have joined the equity party (as though the 45% move in the US market since Mr. Trump was elected a mere 15 months ago was not already a 'melt up'!). It is also true that many hedge funds have given up shorting with record net longs in the industry and private investors are pouring money into equity funds (particularly in the US where the fear of missing out has always encouraged greed) at record pace. This behaviour is very typical near market peaks. Another of the refrains we have heard often in the last two years has been 'what is the alternative to equities?' This, of course, has been the point of QE - to drive investors into riskier assets by depriving them of any safe low risk return. We can at least counter now, that with US interest rates likely to be raised north of 2% this year, that the dollar cash yield is close to the equity yield on the US market. With highly elevated equity valuations, that is becoming an attractive alternative.

Portfolio Structure and Performance

Over the first six months of your Company's financial year, your portfolio lost 6.5% before fees. The long book lost 1.8% and the short book lost 4.7% against the market return of 7.2%. These represented returns on capital of -3.9% and -11.8% respectively. Whilst being net short cost us in the last financial year, the reasonably well-timed covering of our FTSE futures short during this period ensured a relatively small 0.4% loss to asset value as a result of being net short through the period. So the overall result was largely down to our investment skew - long defensive and value against short cyclical and growth - which for the first time since launch saw both our long and short book underperform the market. The long book was particularly disappointing, with stocks that had performed poorly in the first half of the year getting much worse in the second. We wrote last time that our largest holding Babcock had been derated, despite performing broadly in line with expectations to trade on just 10x earnings. A further 20% price fall in the second half of 2017 (with no negative news released during the period), left it trading on 8x and cost us 1.25% over the half. Our short in Just Eat conversely rose a further 20% to trade on over 45x earnings and costing a further 1.2%, as the shares responded to the Competition and Markets Authority's surprising approval of their takeover of Hungry House, its largest competitor in the UK market. Whilst this had no impact on the numbers for 2017, which were modestly downgraded through the year to the same tune as Babcock's earnings, it is modestly enhancing for 2018 earnings, as almost any cash financed deal is in a zero-interest rate environment. This sort of disparity between lowly rated and highly rated stocks was replicated across the market and overall our long positions in value defensive stocks cost 1.6% and our shorts in growth cost 2.9%.

Whilst we retreated from being net short to very modestly net long at the end of the period, we have not changed the overall skew of the portfolio. We accept that it is the skew that has caused us most problems over the last year, but we do believe the performance in the market over 2017 does suggest that our skew will work well in a down market. We believe that is now particularly the case given the growing disparity between the P/Es of our long and short book. However, if the market maintains its current enthusiasm for highly rated stocks your portfolio is likely to continue to struggle.

We only made one change to the long book over the second half of the year, replacing Inmarsat (in a well-timed sale in August) with Aviva, the insurance group. With a yield of almost 6% and a strong balance sheet following some non-core disposals, shareholders can expect improved returns. On the short book we covered shorts in Merlin Entertainments (after a profit warning), Weir (recovery in oil price likely to help their US shale related business), Tesco (signs of improved trading momentum) and Elementis (one of very few disappointing industrial cyclicals in the last two years).

Within the confines of our bearish view, which is clearly not in tune with current market conditions, we are trying to manage risk by keeping our gross leverage low. We hope 2018 sees a turn in our performance and shareholders can follow our progress by reading our detailed quarterly fact sheets which can be found on our website (www.sanditonam.com). We are also open to contact from shareholders at any time.

Tim Russell Sanditon Asset Management Limited

1 March 2018

Portfolio

as at 31 December 2017

Business Cycle Groupings (% of NAV)*

Long Short Net Gross Commodity Cyclical 4.3 0.0 4.3 4.3 Consumer Cyclical 5.5 -3.0 2.5 8.5 Industrial Cyclical 6.9 -11.8 -4.9 18.7 Growth 0.5 -19.7 -19.2 20.2 Financial 8.4 0.0 8.4 8.4 Growth Defensive 10.1 -5.6 4.5 15.7 Value Defensive 11.0 0.0 11.0 11.0 _______ _______ _______ _______ Total 46.7 -40.1 6.6 86.8 ====== ====== ====== ======

Country Breakdown (% of NAV)*

Long Short Net Gross Denmark 1.4 0.0 1.4 1.4 France 0.0 -7.8 -7.8 7.8 Germany 0.0 -3.0 -3.0 3.0 Italy 0.0 -4.2 -4.2 Netherlands 5.7 0.0 5.7 5.7 United Kingdom 39.6 -25.0 14.6 64.6 _______ _______ _______ _______ Total 46.7 -40.0 6.7 86.7 ====== ====== ====== ======

*Excluding holdings in Sanditon Asset Management and TM Sanditon UK Select Fund.

Top 20 Long Positions (% of NAV)**

% 1 TM Sanditon UK Select Fund 9.9 2 RELX 5.7 3 Babcock International 5.6 4 Diageo 4.4 5 Melrose Industries 3.9 6 Sanditon Asset Management 3.4 7 Man Group 2.9 8 HSBC 2.7 9 Aviva 2.7 10 ITV 2.5 11 J Sainsbury 2.3 12 BHP Billiton 1.6 13 Laird 1.6 14 GlaxoSmithKline 1.6 15 BT Group 1.5 16 AP Moller-Maersk 'B' 1.4 17 GKN 1.4 18 Ophir Energy 1.3 19 Dixons Carphone 1.1 20 Greene King 1.0 _______ Total 58.5 ====== Total number of positions** 36 ======

**Including holdings in Sanditon Asset Management and TM Sanditon UK Select Fund.

Income Statement

for the six months to 31 December 2017

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) (Audited) (Audited) Six months to 31 December 2017 Six months to 31 December 2017 Six months to 31 December 2017 Six months to 31 December 2016 Six months to 31 December 2016 Six months to 31 December 2016 For the year ended 30 June 2017 For the year ended 30 June 2017 For the year ended 30 June 2017 Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total Notes £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 (Losses)/gains on investments held at fair value through profit or loss - (3,552) (3,552) - (525) (525) - (2,116) (2,116) Income 314 - 314 365 - 365 874 - 874 Management fee 2 (45) (134) (179) (49) (149) (198) (96) (291) (387) Other expenses (127) - (127) (123) - (123) (235) - (235) _______ _______ _______ _______ _______ _______ _______ _______ _______ Return on ordinary activities before taxation 142 (3,686) (3,544) 193 (674) (481) 543 (2,407) (1,864) Taxation on ordinary activities (8) 13 5 (20) 20 - (45) 40 (5) _______ _______ _______ _______ _______ _______ _______ _______ _______ Return on ordinary activities after taxation attributable to shareholders 134 (3,673) (3,539) 173 (654) (481) 498 (2,367) (1,869) ====== ====== ====== ====== ====== ====== ====== ====== ====== Return per Ordinary Share (pence) 0.27 (7.35) (7.08) 0.35 (1.31) (0.96) 0.99 (4.73) (3.74) ====== ====== ====== ====== ====== ====== ====== ====== ======

The notes on pages 12 to 14 form part of these accounts.

The total column of this statement is the profit and loss account of the Company. All the revenue and capital items in the above statement derive from continuing operations.

There is no other comprehensive income.

Statement of Financial Position

as at 31 December 2017

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) 31 December 31 December 30 June 2017 2016 2017 Notes £000 £000 £000 Fixed assets Investments at fair value through profit or loss 4 13,869 16,173 15,899 _______ _______ _______ Current assets Debtors 60 52 165 Amounts due in respect of contracts for difference 890 2,038 1,907 Collateral paid in respect of contracts for difference 8,977 10,890 9,633 UK Treasury Bills 16,989 20,983 18,988 Cash and short term deposits 8,610 5,775 8,981 _______ _______ _______ Total current assets 35,526 39,738 39,674 _______ _______ _______ Current liabilities Creditors (109) (113) (114) Amounts payable in respect of contracts for difference (3,033) (4,168) (5,217) _______ _______ _______ Total current liabilities (3,142) (4,281) (5,331) _______ _______ _______ Net current assets 32,384 35,457 34,343 Total assets less current liabilities 46,253 51,630 50,242 _______ _______ _______ Net assets 46,253 51,630 50,242 ====== ====== ====== Capital and reserves Share capital 5 500 500 500 Share premium 48,872 48,872 48,872 Capital reserve (3,368) 2,018 305 Revenue reserve 249 240 565 _______ _______ _______ Total shareholders' funds 46,253 51,630 50,242 ====== ====== ====== Net asset value per share - Ordinary Share (pence) 92.51 103.26 100.48

The notes on pages 12 to 14 form part of these accounts.

Statement of Changes in Equity

Six months to 31 December 2017 (unaudited)

Share Share Premium Capital Revenue Capital Account Reserve Reserve Total £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 Balance at 1 July 2017 500 48,872 305 565 50,242 _______ _______ _______ _______ _______ Return on ordinary activities after taxation - - (3,673) 134 (3,539) Dividends paid - - - (450) (450) _______ _______ _______ _______ _______ Balance at 31 December 2017 500 48,872 (3,368) 249 46,253 ====== ====== ====== ====== ======

Six months to 31 December 2016 (unaudited)

Share Share Premium Capital Revenue Capital Account Reserve Reserve Total £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 Balance at 1 July 2016 500 48,872 2,672 617 52,661 _______ _______ _______ _______ _______ Return on ordinary activities after taxation - - (654) 173 (481) Dividends paid - - - (550) (550) _______ _______ _______ _______ _______ Balance at 31 December 2016 500 48,872 2,018 240 51,630 ====== ====== ====== ====== ======

For the year ended 30 June 2017 (audited)

Share Share Premium Capital Revenue Capital Account Reserve Reserve Total £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 Balance at 1 July 2016 500 48,872 2,672 617 52,661 _______ _______ _______ _______ _______ Return for the year - - (2,367) 498 (1,869) Dividends paid - - - (550) (550) _______ _______ _______ _______ _______ Balance at 30 June 2017 500 48,872 305 565 50,242 ====== ====== ====== ====== ======

The notes on pages 12 to 14 form part of these accounts.

Notes to the Interim Accounts

1. ACCOUNTING POLICIES

A summary of the principal accounting policies is set out below:

Basis of accounting

The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the applicable UK Accounting Standards, being FRS102 - The Financial Reporting Standard - and with the Statement of Recommended Practice "Financial Statements of Investment Trust Companies and Venture Capital Trusts' (issued in November 2014 and updated in January 2017). The half-year accounts are prepared in accordance with Financial Reporting Standard 104 - Interim Financial Reporting.

The financial information for the period ended 30 June 2017 included in this report has been taken from the Company's full accounts.

They have also been prepared on the assumption that approval as an investment trust will continue to be granted. The financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis.

2. INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT FEE

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Six months Six months Year ended ended ended 31 December 31 December 30 June 2017 2016 2017 £000 £000 £000 Basic fee: 25% charged to revenue 45 49 96 75% charged to capital 134 149 291 _______ _______ _______ 179 198 387 ====== ====== ====== Performance fee charged 100% to capital: Performance fee accrual - - - _______ _______ _______ - - - ====== ====== ======

The Company's investment manager is Sanditon Asset Management Limited. With effect from Admission, the Manager is entitled to receive from the Company in respect of its services provided under the Management Agreement, a management fee accrued daily and payable monthly in arrears calculated at the rate of one-twelfth of 0.75 per cent. per calendar month of the Company's Net Asset Value. In accordance with the Directors' policy on the allocation of expenses between income and capital, in each financial period 75 per cent. of the management fee payable is expected to be charged to capital and the remaining 25 per cent. to income.

The Manager is also entitled to a performance fee which equals 15 per cent. of the amount by which the Reference Amount at the end of a Performance Period exceeds the higher of (a) the Hurdle (the "Hurdle' means the Initial Gross Proceeds adjusted for the total amount of any dividends paid or payable) increased by RPIX plus 2 per cent. per annum, compounded annually (on a pro-rata basis where applicable) from Admission and (b) the High Watermark (the "High Watermark' means, as at the end of the relevant Performance Period, the highest of (i) the Reference Amount of the previous Performance Period, (ii) the Reference Amount of the most recent Performance Period in respect of which a performance fee was paid; and (iii) the Initial Gross Proceeds; and in each case adjusted for any repurchases by the Company of Ordinary Shares or any dividends paid or payable during the relevant Performance Period multiplied by the time weighted average of the total number of Shares in issue during that Performance Period).

The first "Performance Period' is the period from 27 June 2014 (the date of Admission to the London Stock Exchange) to the end of the Company's third accounting period and each subsequent Performance Period begins immediately after the previous Performance Period and ends at the end of the Company's third accounting period thereafter; provided that where the Management Agreement is terminated the date of such termination shall be the end of the then current Performance Period.

The "Reference Amount' means, in respect of a given Performance Period, the lower of (i) the Net Asset Value on the last Business Day of a Performance Period and (ii) the average of the closing mid-market prices for the five Business Days ending on the last Business Day of a Performance Period of an Ordinary Share as derived from the Official List of the UK Listing Authority, multiplied by the number of Ordinary Shares in issue on the last Business Day of that Performance Period; and in each case adjusted for the total amount of any dividends paid or payable during that Performance Period and any accrual for unpaid performance fees.

3. DIVIDEND

No interim dividend has been declared in respect of the six months to 31 December 2017.

Consideration will be given to an annual dividend in respect of the year ended 30 June 2018 at a Board meeting to be held in September 2018. An announcement will be made shortly after that meeting.

4. INVESTMENTS

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Six months Six months Year ended ended ended 31 December 31 December 30 June 2017 2016 2017 £000 £000 £000 Investments listed on a recognised investment exchange: UK 12,320 13,963 14,350 Overseas - 857 - Unquoted investments: UK* 1,549 1,353 1,549 _______ _______ _______ 13,869 16,173 15,899 ====== ====== ======

* Investment in Sanditon Asset Management Limited.

5. SHARE CAPITAL

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) (Audited) 31 December 2017 31 December 2017 31 December 2016 31 December 2016 30 June 2017 30 June 2017 No. of Shares £000 No. of Shares £000 No. of Shares £000 Allotted, issued & fully paid: Ordinary Shares of £0.01 50,000,000 500 50,000,000 500 50,000,000 500 _______ _______ _______ _______ _______ _______ 50,000,000 500 50,000,000 500 50,000,000 500 ====== ====== ====== ====== ====== ======

Interim Management Report

six months ended 31 December 2017

Investment Objective

The Company's investment objective is to:

• deliver absolute returns of at least 2 per cent per annum, compounded annually, above RPIX; and

• be an asset diversifier for shareholders by targeting low correlation with leading large capitalisation equity indices.

Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive ("AIFMD')

In order to comply with AIFMD, the Company has appointed Sanditon Asset Management Limited ("SAM') to act as its Alternative Investment Fund Manager ("AIFM'). SAM has been approved as a Small Authorised UK Alternative Investment Fund Manager by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority.

Going Concern

The Directors believe that, having considered the Company's investment objectives, risk management policies, capital management policies and procedures, nature of the portfolio and expenditure projections, the Company has adequate resources and an appropriate financial structure in place to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. The assets of the Company consist mainly of securities which are readily realisable. For these reasons, they consider that there is reasonable evidence to continue to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the accounts.

As at 31 December 2017 the Company had net assets of £46.3 million and it has sufficient cash balances to meet current obligations as they fall due. The Company continues to meet day-to-day liquidity needs through its cash resources.

The Directors have a reasonable expectation that the Company will continue in existence for the foreseeable future.

Principal risks and uncertainties

The key risks to the Company fall broadly under the following categories:

• Investment and strategy

The Board will regularly review the investment mandate and long-term investment strategy in relation to the market and economic conditions. The Board also regularly monitors the Company's investment performance against the objective to deliver at least 2% above inflation and its compliance with the investment guidelines.

• Accounting, legal and regulatory

In order to qualify as an investment trust, the Company must comply with the provisions contained in Section 1158 of the Corporation Taxes Act 2010. A breach of Section 1158 in an accounting period could lead to the Company being subject to corporation tax on gains realised in that accounting period. Section 1158 qualification criteria are continually monitored by the Investment Manager and the results reported to the Board at its regular meetings. The Company must also comply with the Companies Act and the UKLA Listing Rules. The Board relies on the services of the administrator, Northern Trust Global Services Limited and its professional advisers to ensure compliance with the Companies Act and the UKLA Listing Rules.

• Loss of investment team or Investment Manager

A sudden departure of the Investment Manager or several members of the investment management team could result in a short-term deterioration in investment performance.

• Discount

A disproportionate widening of the discount relative to the Company's peers could result in loss of value for shareholders. There is a continuation vote in December 2020.

• Operational

Like most other investment trust companies, the Company has no employees and therefore relies upon the services provided by third parties and is dependent on the control systems of the Investment Manager, the custodian and the Company's other service providers. The security, for example, of the Company's assets, dealing procedures, accounting records and maintenance of regulatory and legal requirements, depend on the effective operation of these systems. The custodian produces reports on its internal controls which are reviewed by its auditors and give assurance regarding the effective operation of controls.

• Market risk

The fair value or future cash flows of a financial instrument held by the Company may fluctuate because of changes in market prices. This market risk comprises three elements - currency risk, interest rate risk and other price risk (see below).

• Currency risk

The Company may invest in overseas securities and its assets may be subject to currency exchange rate fluctuations.

• Interest rate risk

Interest rate movements may affect the level of income receivable on cash deposits.

• Other price risk

Other price risks (i.e. changes in market prices other than those arising from interest rate risk or currency risk) may affect the value of the investments.

• Credit risk

The failure of the counterparty to a transaction to discharge its obligations under that transaction could result in the Company suffering a loss.

• Liquidity risk

This is the risk that the Company will encounter difficulty in meeting obligations associated with financial liabilities.

Transactions with the Investment Manager

Under AIC Guidance, the Company is required to provide additional information concerning its relationship with the Investment Manager, Sanditon Asset Management Limited ("SAM'). Details of the investment management fee charged by SAM are set out in note 2 on pages 12 and 13. At 31 December 2017, £29,400 (31 December 2016: £33,677) of this fee remained outstanding.

Related party transactions

During the period no transactions with related parties have taken place which materially affected the financial position or performance of the Company. The Directors' current level of remuneration is £20,000 per annum for each Director, with the Chairman of the Audit Committee receiving an additional fee of £4,000 per annum. The Chairman's fee is £30,000 per annum.

Directors' responsibility statement

The Directors are responsible for preparing the interim report, in accordance with applicable law and regulations. The Directors confirm that, to the best of their knowledge:

• The condensed set of financial statements within the interim report has been prepared in accordance with FRS 104 issued by the Accounting Standards board on "Half-Yearly Financial Reports';

• The Interim Management Report includes a fair review of the information required by 4.2.7R (indication of important events during the first six months of the year, their impact on the condensed set of financial statements, and a description of the principal risks and perceived uncertainties for the remaining six months of the financial year); and

• The Interim Management Report includes a fair review of the information concerning related parties transactions as required by Disclosure and Transparency Rule 4.2.8R.

For and on behalf of the Board

Rupert Barclay

Chairman

1 March 2018

