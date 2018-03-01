Cracking cancer's code: Latest breakthroughs explored at Tucson Symposium March 13-14

TUCSON, Arizona, March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Breakthrough discoveries in the field of cancer and health technology are the focus of the 14th annual Tucson Symposium, March 13-14. The conference, sponsored by Ventana Medical Systems, Inc., a member of the Roche Group, annually draws more than 500 pathologists, oncologists, scientific researchers and healthcare leaders from around the globe to explore the latest hypotheses and breakthroughs in cancer research, diagnosis and treatment.

Personalized cancer therapy is a key focus of this year's Symposium, including new strategies in engineering and unleashing cancer patients' immune cells to wage war against their own tumors and the discovery of patterns of evolution and clonal selection in cancer with profound implications for patient treatment and outcome.

Opening Tucson Symposium 2018 is Dr. Roy Herbst, the inaugural Tom Grogan Honorary Keynote lecturer presenting "Personalized targeted therapies and immunotherapies for lung cancer." Herbst is the Ensign Professor of Medicine, Chief of Medical Oncology and Associate Director for Translational Research fromthe Yale Cancer Center.

"Collaboration between researchers and clinicians is key to pushing beyond our boundaries and rapidly translating cutting-edge science to the clinic," Herbst, a nationally recognized leader in lung cancer treatment and research, said. "Bringing together the world's leading experts to discuss the latest science in personalized medicine is critical in solving some of our greatest challenges we face today in the treatment of cancer. Through collaboration, we are rapidly making advances and transforming the lives of patients."

In addition to cancer immunotherapy, the 2018 Tucson Symposium will also include sessions on the human microbiome, next-generation pathology and health informatic technology, the roles of cellular death and exosomes in cancer, and tumor heterogeneity.

Registration for Tucson Symposium, held at the Hilton Tucson El Conquistador, closes March 6. Please visit www.ventana.com/tucson-symposium for more information.

