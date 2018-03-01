DriveTag From Sycada - New Weapon Against Climate Crisis Released into Hands of Drivers

AMSTERDAM, March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Saving the environment and saving money, using a chip and a smartphone. A brand new innovation, launched today by Sycada, makes this possible for drivers everywhere. The gadget is called DriveTag, and consists of a chip and complementary smartphone app. It lets drivers save up to 30% on fuel use. DriveTag is now ready for pre-order on Kickstarter.

DriveTag teaches drivers an optimal driving style leading to dramatically lower fuel use. The necessity for this is well-known; roughly two thirds of greenhouse gas emission comes from burning fossil fuels. Currently, 99.8% of all cars worldwide still use fossil fuels. So there's a huge imperative to not only stimulate use of electric vehicles, but also to optimize the use of existing gas powered cars.

Mindful driving

"It's quite simple," founder Kristian Winge comments. "When you treat the gas pedal mindfully, and not give in to every temptation to press it to the metal or to pump the brakes, you can save up to 30% on energy use and even increase your road safety. We call this Mindful Driving and DriveTag teaches you exactly that."

Learning by playing

How does it work exactly? The DriveTag is a small chip that registers the movement of your vehicle with surgical precision, although drivers decide for themselves which data they want to share and with whom. "You stick it to your windscreen, download the app on your smartphone and off you go", Winge explains. "Through your smartphone, you receive active feedback while driving - for instance, when you're dashing through a roundabout too forcefully, or when you should go easier on the brakes. Because you're basically wasting energy and momentum that way. The app is a virtual coach and has 'gaming' features to make the experience informative and fun."

Worldwide community of 'Mindful Drivers'

DriveTag has the ambition to create a worldwide community of mindful drivers, where driving in a fuel-saving manner is the norm and where the members continuously look for new ways to use energy more efficiently. The latter fits seamlessly with founder Winge's personal mission. "I've been working on the energy transition my entire professional life. DriveTag is my most important project this year. The worldwide community will become a reality when enough people support us through Kickstarter. Each customer becomes a member automatically."

About the owner

Kristian Winge grew up in Greenland and there developed his fascination - and love - for nature. He's been working in the sustainability sector for decades and owns Sycada, an organization that, together with governments and corporations, develops green solutions for public and corporate transport, and the car leasing and insurance industry.

