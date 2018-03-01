sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 01.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,302 Euro		+0,10
+3,12 %
WKN: 912541 ISIN: GB0002418548 Ticker-Symbol: E3E 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
ELEMENTIS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ELEMENTIS PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,369
3,445
17:23
3,39
3,424
17:23
01.03.2018 | 16:01
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

ELEMENTIS PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire
London, March 1

BLOCK LISTING RETURN

Date: 1 March 2018

Name of applicant:Elementis plc
Name of scheme:Elementis 2003 Executive Share Option Scheme
Period of return:From:1 August 2017To:28 February 2018
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:683,333
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):37,393
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:645,940

Name of applicant:Elementis plc
Name of scheme:Elementis 2012 Executive Share Option Scheme
Period of return:From:1 August 2017To:28 February 2018
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:660,000
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):nil
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:660,000

Name of applicant:Elementis plc
Name of scheme:Elementis plc 2008 Savings Related Share Option Scheme
Period of return:From:1 August 2017To:28 February 2018
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
442,857
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):219,314
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
223,543

Name of applicant:Elementis plc
Name of scheme:Elementis plc Long Term Incentive Plan 2008 (as amended in 2010)
Period of return:From:1 August 2017To:28 February 2018
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:653,362
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):nil
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:653,362

Name of contact:Laura Higgins
Telephone number of contact:020 7067 2999
Total number of shares in issue at the end of the period463,942,238

© 2018 PR Newswire