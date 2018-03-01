

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors (GM) reported that total U.S. vehicle sales for the month of February 2018 declined 6.9% to 220,905 units from 237,388 units in the prior year month, while sales was down 10 percent on a retail basis compared to an exceptionally strong February 2017.



Cadillac saw a 14 percent sales increase versus a year ago, driven by the XT5, ATS and the Escalade.



GMC crossovers were up 19 percent, with the Terrain posting a 17 percent year-over-year increase, and the Acadia was up 22 percent.



Later today, GMC will unveil its all-new 2019 Sierra and Sierra Denali light-duty pickups. On March 7, Chevrolet will unveil the all-new 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 4500HD and 5500HD, which are chassis cab trucks designed for commercial and small business customers. Later this month, Cadillac will unveil its first-ever XT4 crossover.



