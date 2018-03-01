TrueCommerce Announces Remote Warehouse Integration for Microsoft Dynamics NAV

TrueCommerce Solution Offers Advanced Supply Chain Integration Capabilities for Dynamics NAV Community

PITTSBURGH, March 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCommerce, a global provider of trading partner connectivity and integration solutions (https://www.truecommerce.com/solutions/integrated-edi/microsoft-edi-integration/dynamics-365-edi-integration), has announced today the availability of its Remote Warehouse Integration for Microsoft Dynamics NAV which connects NAV users with their remote warehouse and 3PL (3rd Party logistics) providers. The TrueCommerce solution, built within the native Dynamics NAV platform, connects directly with TrueCommerce's global commerce network, offering immediate access to a large community of pre-connected 3rd party logistics firms.

"The pace of fulfillment today necessitates a much deeper level of supply chain integration," said TrueCommerce president Ross Elliott. "What we are consistently hearing from our customers is a need to integrate with a much deeper set of supply chain participants while exchanging a much broader set of information with near real-time expectations." "For NAV users outsourcing distribution operations, TrueCommerce seamlessly connects fulfillment interactions with 3PL partners resulting in a much deeper level of integration, automation and fulfillment accuracy."

TrueCommerce's Warehouse Integration for Microsoft Dynamics NAV benefits include:

Warehouse Shipping Orders can be generated for individual or multiple third-party warehouses upon release of Sales Order





The Warehouse Shipping Advice capability includes extensions for handling carton, pallet and tracking information, as well as the capability to create Sales Shipment in NAV





Warehouse Shipping Advice fulfills the sales transaction while also optionally auto-generating Advance Ship Notices required by trading partners





Built-in alerting and configurable rules for managing quantity shortages and over shipping





Support for serial and lot numbers from NAV's Item Tracking Lines included with the Warehouse Shipping Orders, Shipping Advice and ASNs

TrueCommerce's cloud based platform extends digital transformation beyond Dynamics NAV by integrating commerce and fulfillment interactions across the value chain directly with Dynamics NAV. TrueCommerce offers Dynamics NAV users a complete managed service solution including connectivity, EDI compliance and trading community onboarding. TrueCommerce's unique approach delivers the lowest total cost of ownership, eliminating the need for complex middleware software and Dynamics NAV customizations while also reducing reliance on specialized EDI and integration resources.

For more information, visit our EDI Integration for Microsoft Dynamics NAV (https://www.truecommerce.com/solutions/integrated-edi/microsoft-edi-integration/microsoft-dynamics-nav-edi-integration) page.

About TrueCommerce

TrueCommerce revolutionizes trading partner connectivity, visibility, and collaboration by linking suppliers, retail hubs and end consumers in one global commerce network.

With our flexible, integrated and fully managed service solutions, customers of any size can easily connect and collaborate with any trading partner while enjoying the peace of mind of a proven service platform that reliably handles hundreds of millions of transactions annually without the need for any customer interaction.

From the factory to the warehouse, from distributor to retail storefront, achieve new levels of business connectivity and performance with the world's most complete commerce network.

TrueCommerce: Connect. Integrate. Accelerate.

For more information, visit https://www.truecommerce.com (https://www.truecommerce.com/).

Contact:

Yegor Kuznetsov

+ 1-703-209-0167

Yegor.Kuznetsov@truecommerce.com (mailto:Yegor.Kuznetsov@truecommerce.com)

