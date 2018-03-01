The Stuttgart-based group has dissolved its R&D joint venture with Japanese companies GS Yuasa International Ltd., based in Kyoto, and Mitsubishi Corporation, while opting for outsourcing of battery cells production over in-house manufacturing."The Lithium Energy and Power GmbH & Co KG (LEAP) joint venture's research and development work has been concluded," the German company said in a press release on Wednesday. The joint venture, which was founded in 2013 with Japan's GS Yuasa International Ltd. and Mitsubishi Corporation, was aimed at developing new solutions for lithium-ion battery technology. ...

