Canadian Solar has signed a credit facility of up to JPY 16 billion ($149 million) with Shinsei Bank to back the construction of a 53.4 MWp solar project in southwestern Japan.The Chinese Tier 1 solar supplier and developer started building the PV array in November on the island of Kyushu, in Hiji, Oita prefecture. The project will include roughly 160,000 of its CS6U MaxPower solar panels upon completion in May 2019. The group will sell the electricity to regional utility Kyushu Electric Power at a feed-in-tariff of JPY 40/kWh over a period of 20 years, according to an online statement. The non-recourse ...

