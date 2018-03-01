Ripple News Update
Although critics of Ripple insist that banks have no intention of adopting XRP, Wall Street's resistance to blockchain is weakening.
For example, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) recently identified cryptocurrencies as a potential threat to their payments business. Below is an excerpt from their annual statement. (Source: "JPM Form 10-K Filing," Securities & Exchange Commission, February 27, 2018.)
"Furthermore,.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
Although critics of Ripple insist that banks have no intention of adopting XRP, Wall Street's resistance to blockchain is weakening.
For example, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) recently identified cryptocurrencies as a potential threat to their payments business. Below is an excerpt from their annual statement. (Source: "JPM Form 10-K Filing," Securities & Exchange Commission, February 27, 2018.)
"Furthermore,.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...