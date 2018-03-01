

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) said that U.S. Sales for the month of February 2018 declined 6.9% to 194,132 vehicles from 208,440 vehicles in the same month last year. Retail sales totaled 123,073 vehicles last month, a decline of 8.5 percent.



Car sales for the month declined 12.1% year-over-year to 44,498 units from 50,650 units, but truck sales increased 1.2% to 84,384 units, while SUVs sales dropped 12.3% to 65,250 units as compared to a year earlier.



Retail sales for the all-new Lincoln Navigator gained 60.1 percent last month, with customer sold orders outpacing supply. Overall transaction prices for Lincoln have grown $4,600 over last year.



