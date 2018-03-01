London's blue chip benchmark was getting a cold shoulder on Thursday as the snow continued to fall and investors gave results from WPP and Rentokil an icy reception. WPP blamed squeezed client marketing budgets for flatlining annual revenue as the world's biggest advertising company said it made a slow start to 2018 and said advertisers remained under pressure from investors to cut costs. Pre-tax profit, excluding gains and losses on disposals and other items, rose 5.4% to £2.09bn in the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...