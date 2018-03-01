Filtration and environmental technologies specialist Porvair acquired Keystone Filter, a division of CECO Environmental, on Thursday for an undisclosed amount. Porvair purchased the goodwill, business and trading assets of Keystone, designs and manufactures a range of filter cartridges and housings for the food and beverage, drinking water, and chemical process markets in the US, for a yet-to-be-revealed cash settlement. As part of the acquisition, Porvair entered into a transition services ...

