Maistro PLC announced 164% revenue increases for H2 2017 on Thursday, after the completion of a corporate rebrand from its previous identity, Blur Group. Despite the recovery in the second half of the year, the company recorded an 8% reduction in revenues for the full-year compared to 2016, down to $0.77m, but did report increased gross profits to $0.13m compared to a loss of $0.08m the year before. Online marketplace Maistro's increase in profits appears to be a result of a 30% decrease in cost ...

