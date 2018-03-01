Digital Oilfield Market Worth 27.10 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Digital Oilfield Market by Solutions (Hardware, Software & Service, and Data Storage Solutions), Processes (Reservoir, Production, Drilling Optimizations), Application (Onshore and Offshore), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the global market is estimated to be USD 21.14 Billion in 2017 to USD 27.10 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.09%, during the forecast period. The market is set to witness growth due to increasing focus on optimization through digitization majorly in mature fields.

The production optimization market is expected to be the largest Digital Oilfield Market, by process, in 2017.

The production optimization segment is expected to be the largest segment of the digital oil field market, by process, in 2017. The segment is expected to grow during the forecast years due to increased production activities among the major oil & gas suppliers worldwide for enhancing their respective oil outputs. The adoption and implementation of digital optimization techniques can enable these companies to meet their production targets and enhance their respective profitability.

The onshore segment is expected to hold the largest share of the Digital Oilfield Market, by application, during the forecast period.

The onshore segment is the fastest growing market during the forecast period and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The larger intensity of onshore applications regions such as the Middle East and North America. These areas where digitization of the fields can maximize the oil & gas outputs, reduce non- productive time and increased profitability through integrating the workflows. This would ultimately create new revenue pockets for the Digital Oilfield Market during the forecast period.

Europe: Key market for digital oilfields market during the forecast period.

In this report, the Digital Oilfield Market has been analyzed with respect to 6 regions, namely, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Europe is expected to be the largest Digital Oilfield Market, by region, during the forecast period. The region has several mature fields in the North Sea which demand increased use of technological prowess to produce oil. Russia, the UK, and Norway shares majority of the number of reserves in the region. In the UK and Norway, the oil & gas production takes place at offshore locations whereas Russia has more onshore fields. The high number of oil & gas fields leads to demand for digital oilfields such as well intervention and enhanced oil recovery (EOR) techniques.

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the Digital Oilfield Market. These include Schlumberger (US), Weatherford (Switzerland), Halliburton (US), BHGE (US), National Oilwell Varco (US), and equipment providers such as ABB (Switzerland), Emerson (US), Rockwell (US), and Siemens (Germany).

