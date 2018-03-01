QASymphony Rolls Out Two New Products to Support Enterprise Development as QA Teams Scale Test Automation and Streamline Behavior-Driven Development

ATLANTA, March 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QASymphony (https://www.qasymphony.com/), a leader in enterprise software testing, today announced the release of two new products: qTest Launch (https://www.qasymphony.com/software-testing-tools/qtest-launch/test-automation-management/), which provides centralized management for test automation, and qTest Scenario Enterprise (https://www.qasymphony.com/software-testing-tools/qtest-scenario/bdd-tdd-jira-plugin-enterprise/), which enhances collaboration among teams practicing behavior-driven development (BDD). These new products are delivered as part of the qTest platform and create an even greater gap between QASymphony and other competitive offerings.

As software release cycles continue to accelerate, QA and development teams face increasing pressure to test faster without compromising quality. Test automation has shown significant promise in reducing time to market; however, the market has lacked an enterprise-grade solution for maintaining visibility and control across the wide variety of open source and proprietary automation tools that are available today. Testing teams practicing BDD face further challenges in maintaining alignment with developers to ensure testing occurs as soon as new code is written.

"We have been collecting feedback from global enterprises over the last several years, and what they have told us is they need a partner that can support both their manual and automated testing efforts across diverse deployment approaches," said Dave Keil, CEO, QASymphony. "With the release of qTest Launch and qTest Scenario Enterprise, we now stand alone as the only partner to offer this critical capability. In 2017, we cemented our position as the leading QA platform, with 113 percent growth and more than 500 customers across 30 countries.

"We have raised the bar with the release of qTest 9, which offers the first comprehensive solution for solving the QA bottleneck problem by enabling organizations to store, integrate and track everything that has been tested in one place With this major release, we will drive customer adoption and partnership expansion at an accelerated pace. The timing of this release happens to coincide with an announcement from our primary competitor, Micro Focus, that the company will stop supporting HP Quality Center over the next 24 months."

qTest Launch enables development and QA teams to scale test automation with a single interface for scheduling and running automated tests, configuring test machines and reporting on all scheduled tests. With qTest Launch, testing teams can centrally configure and manage automated testing across automation frameworks and tools. Key features include:

Centralized test automation : Execute all automated tests from a single interface, kick off tests individually or in bulk and centrally maintain all test machines and configurations.

: Execute all automated tests from a single interface, kick off tests individually or in bulk and centrally maintain all test machines and configurations. Integration across frameworks and tools : Leverage any open source or proprietary framework or tool, from Selenium and Appium to Cucumber, Junit or Unit Test frameworks, to Postman, Jmeter or Neotys. Use your own test machines or execute tests against an emulation service such as SauceLabs, all while maintaining centralized control.

: Leverage any open source or proprietary framework or tool, from Selenium and Appium to Cucumber, Junit or Unit Test frameworks, to Postman, Jmeter or Neotys. Use your own test machines or execute tests against an emulation service such as SauceLabs, all while maintaining centralized control. Enhanced visibility : Track automated tests across multiple machines, quickly access the latest test automation run results and drill down into the status of specific projects with filters and customizable dashboards.

: Track automated tests across multiple machines, quickly access the latest test automation run results and drill down into the status of specific projects with filters and customizable dashboards. Increased test automation coverage: Tie automated test results directly to business requirements through an integration with Jira, and quickly determine test coverage with status traceability to each requirement.

"With the proliferation of automation frameworks, many of them open-source, organizations lack a central location for managing automated testing and have a difficult time gaining visibility into test automation activities across the enterprise," said Jonathan Alexander, CTO, QASymphony. "qTest Launch enables these organizations to centrally manage automation machines, tools and tests, so they can scale their automation strategies and ultimately reduce time to market."

"One of the reasons we selected the qTest platform was for its ability to scale with our test automation efforts," said Janice Bethke, Director Quality and Process at Life Time. "Before, we were using a Jira test management add-on that could no longer accommodate the growing number of automated tests we were running in each three-week sprint. After participating in the qTest Launch beta program, we are excited to roll out the product across all of our test machines to help streamline management of the thousands of test runs we do every week."

qTest Scenario Enterprise is a Jira Software add-on for teams practicing behavior-driven development that helps shift testing left and improves alignment between product owners, developers and testers. When integrated with the qTest platform, qTest Scenario Enterprise enables a test-first approach by facilitating BDD test scenario creation, integrated directly into private source code repositories. This ensures feature traceability from Jira directly to the source code, which is integrated into qTest Manager along with all other test results. Key features include:

Jira integration: Testers, developers and product owners can create, update, edit and link feature files using the Jira interface to any issue type. qTest Scenario links test run results in real time to both Jira issues and test results in qTest Manager.

Testers, developers and product owners can create, update, edit and link feature files using the Jira interface to any issue type. qTest Scenario links test run results in real time to both Jira issues and test results in qTest Manager. Simplified script and scenario creation: With qTest Scenario's autocomplete, BDD teams can better reuse previously implemented Cucumber steps or outlines to streamline feature and scenario creation.

With qTest Scenario's autocomplete, BDD teams can better reuse previously implemented Cucumber steps or outlines to streamline feature and scenario creation. Source code traceability: qTest Scenario stores all feature files directly in private Git repositories like GitHub and Bitbucket to standardize feature files and scenario steps as code.

"Our customers are regularly asking how they can embed continuous testing into their DevOps pipelines to ensure quality without sacrificing speed," said cPrime's VP of DevOps, Brandon Cipes. "With QASymphony's new enterprise behavior driven development solution that's tied directly into Jira Software, we're able to transform our customers' development initiatives by automating testing earlier in the continuous delivery pipeline, which ultimately increases testing speed and reduces time to market."

qTest Launch and qTest Scenario Enterprise are available to QASymphony customers now through the qTest 9 platform update. To learn more about qTest or to request a 14-day free trial, visit qasymphony.com (https://www.qasymphony.com/).

Additional Resources

Read the blog post and watch the release highlights video: Introducing qTest 9 (https://www.qasymphony.com/blog/qtest-9-centralized-test-automation-behavior-driven-development)

Register for the webinar (https://www.qasymphony.com/landing-pages/lp-qtest-9-0-release-webinar/?CO=N-CO-2-5-15N&LS=Customer-Webinar&LSP=QAS-NORM&LSC=N-CO-2-5-15N)

About QASymphony

QASymphony accelerates digital transformation with software testing solutions that help enterprises prioritize quality, develop reliable software and increase speed to market. The qTest Platform streamlines software testing in agile and DevOps environments and centralizes testing efforts across the enterprise. By taking a strategic approach to quality, QASymphony enables enterprises to develop higher-quality software, faster, to better support new business models and customer experiences.

The qTest platform streamlines development workflows by seamlessly integrating testing with leading automation, development and delivery tools including Atlassian's Jira, VersionOne, CA Agile Central, Selenium, Jenkins and many more. QASymphony is trusted by leading enterprises including Barclays, Cisco, Samsung, Verizon and Office Depot.

Media Contact

Kira Mondrus, CMO

QASymphony

(844) 798-4386

kiramondrus@qasymphony.com (mailto:Kiramondrus@qasymphony.com)