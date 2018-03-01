Frost & Sullivan: Will your Media Company Thrive in the Over-the-Top Revolution?

Industry experts host interactive briefing on the future of the media industry and the OTT business strategies that should be considered

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Frost & Sullivan, the growth partnership company, announced today that it will host a live, complimentary Growth Innovation Leadership (GIL) briefing titled, "Over-the-Top Business Strategies for Media Companies - Are You Prepared?", on Thursday, March 15, 2018, at 2:30 PM GMT time. The webinar will offer expert insight from Vidya S Nath, Digital Media Director at Frost & Sullivan, Dhaval Ponda, Global Head of Sales & Business Development, Media & Entertainment Services and Jeremy Dujardin, Chief Technology Officer, Media & Entertainment Services, both from Tata Communications.

According to Frost & Sullivan, the global OTT video service revenue is expected to reach $36 billion by 2021, increasing from 1.2 billion online video viewers in 2017 to over 2 billion in 2021. While mobile video consumption is on the rise, accounting for 50% of the overall online video viewership, maturing markets such as the United States and Europe, have an increasing number of OTT viewers on TV sets. In fact, 28% of US broadband households in 2017 used a smart TV as streaming device. As OTT video goes mainstream, it keeps content distributors awake, wondering if they are truly prepared for a large-scale mass distribution of OTT video.

"The challenges of scalability and time to market compels every content company to have a robust and agile strategy in place before launching an OTT service for a critical mass of viewers. This often means the service provider has to invest not only in content, but also in technology and infrastructure that enhances the quality of experience (QoE) for the end user," explained Vidya Nath.

Key benefits of attending the briefing:

Gain insight on the future of the media industry ;

; Find out the 8 applications within the workflow of an OTT operation;

within the workflow of an OTT operation; Understand viewership trends for digital versus traditional television;

for digital versus traditional television; Identify challenges for OTT video services as well as the modern day approaches to OTT video delivery workflow.

