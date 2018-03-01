Steve Hill joins Higher Ed Partners, UK as President and CEO

Education industry expert to lead online service provider in the UK

LONDON, March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Higher Ed Partners, UK (HEP UK) a leading provider of online services for higher education, and member of a global family of online management providers in North America, Latin America and Africa, today announced the appointment of Steve Hill as President and CEO.Hill joins HEP UK after six years as CEO of the Open University Worldwide and Chairman of FutureLearn.

"I am delighted Steve has joined our team," said Jade Roth, COO of Higher Ed Partners. "He has an exceptional track record in online education in the UK. His deep knowledge of the sector, UK universities and his proven success, will support our mission to work with university partners to increase access to high-quality, affordable education through online learning."

"I am excited to join HEP UK and am pleased to be part of a company that puts access and affordability at the heart of everything we do," said Hill. "Higher Ed Partners' strong social and global commitment to learning will assist UK partner universities to grow their online presence and expand access to the high quality education for which the UK is known."

HEP UK is providing its partner universities a comprehensive suite of online solutions, including: supporting their capacity-building in the conversion of face-to-face programmes to an engaging online format, recruiting qualified students for these online programmes and providing ongoing student support through graduation.

HEP UK currently partners with the University of York and, in April, will be launching their three online MSc programmes, in Innovation, Finance and International Business.

Enrolment is now open for the first class start date of April 30th, 2018. To learn more or to apply, please visit: https://online.york.ac.uk/MscProgrammes.aspx

About Higher Ed Partners, UK (HEP UK)

HEP UK and its sister companies: HEP South Africa, HEP Morocco, HEP Canada, Academic Partnerships and Ilumno Holdings, together form the leading online service providers for higher education globally. HEP UK assists universities in converting their on-campus degree programmes into an online format, recruits qualified students for those programmes, and supports enrolled students through to graduation. HEP UK is guided by the principle that the opportunities presented through technology-aided learning make higher education more accessible and affordable. The group has spent nearly 20 years developing innovative learning solutions to improve education.

