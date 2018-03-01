Technomic predicts healthy five-year growth for U.S. foodservice

New study provides recommendations for international manufacturers looking to expand

CHICAGO, March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Technomic Inc. has published a cutting-edge report designed to aid international companies with an interest in the U.S. foodservice industry. This supplier-focused report is a key addition to Technomic's existing core suite of services supporting U.S. market entry.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here:

https://www.multivu.com/players/English/82059242-technomic-five-year-growth-us-foodservice-market

The Entering the U.S. Market: A Guide for Foodservice Suppliers report is available for purchase at https://www.technomic.com/available-studies/us-market-entry/entering-us-market-comprehensive-guide-foodservice-suppliers.

The essentials of understanding the U.S. market include:

Foodservice landscape review Manufacturer environment Distribution dynamics The operator environment Nonrestaurant foodservice The U.S. consumer Menu category incidence

"Understanding the market at the most fundamental level is the first step to a successful market entry strategy," said Technomic managing principal, Joe Pawlak. "While custom market assessments have long been in our wheelhouse, we recognize that there is an opportunity to provide an initial syndicated solution to foodservice suppliers looking to do their due diligence before investing in custom research."

Key report insights include:

Industry projections, with total U.S. foodservice expected to account for 64% of the projected industry growth over the next five years

Operators use an average of 4.5 different distributors, from broadline to specialty to systems.

The U.S. restaurant landscape is 51% limited service and 49% full service.

Across the U.S., the ability to customize orders is the most important factor for consumers when choosing a restaurant. The Atlanta and Houston DMAs over-index for this attribute.

Technomic also provides a proprietary framework to guide suppliers from initial review of brand fit to go-to-market strategy development. The company's U.S. Market Entry program is the model you can trust due to Technomic's deep industry expertise of 50 years serving and studying the U.S. foodservice industry and working with the world's largest restaurant operators, suppliers and distributors.

"We look forward to providing international suppliers with foundational information on the foodservice industry in the U.S. to support their business decisions to enter the U.S. marketplace." says Patrick Noone, executive vice president at Technomic."This along with our custom advisory services will allow companies to understand their opportunity and challenges as they embark on international growth initiatives."

About Technomic

Technomic Inc., a Winsight company, delivers a 360-degree view of the food industry. It impacts growth and profitability for clients by providing consumer-grounded vision and channel-relevant strategic insights. Its services range from major research studies and management consulting solutions to online databases and simple fact-finding assignments. Its clients include food manufacturers and distributors, restaurants and retailers, other foodservice organizations, and various institutions aligned with the food industry. Visit Technomic at www.technomic.com.

About Winsight LLC

Winsight LLC is a recognized leader in business-to-business media and information services for the convenience-retailing,foodservice and grocery industries. Winsight has an extensive media portfolio, including five publications:CSP,Restaurant Business,FoodService Director, Convenience Store Products and Winsight Grocery Business. Winsight also offers a suite of digital products, including websites, e-newsletters, webinars, video products, mobile and tablet apps, and custom marketing solutions. In addition to more than 12 major EduNetworking conferencesand advisory meetings, Winsight also produces seven exclusive, large-scale executive-level conferences: Restaurant Leadership Conference,Global Restaurant Leadership Conference, Outlook Leadership Conference,Convenience Retailing University,FSTEC, MenuDirections and Restaurant Directions. In 2015, Winsight acquired Technomic Inc., a provider of primary and secondary market information and advisory services for the food industry. For more information on Winsight and its brands, go to www.winsightmedia.com.

Media Contact

Joe Pawlak

jpawlak@technomic.com

312.506.3940

Purchasing Inquiries

Patrick Noone

pnoone@technomic.com

312.506.3852

Logo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20110428/CG90692LOGO