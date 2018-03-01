Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2018) - Royal Road Minerals Limited (TSXV: RYR) ("Royal Road" or the "Company") reports on drilling results from its recently completed 9-hole reverse-circulation drilling program at its Piedra Imán copper-gold project in northeastern Nicaragua (see Table 1).

The Piedra Imán concession area is located in Chinandega District, 200km northwest of Managua via the Pan American Highway. The project forms part of the Company's 50-50 strategic alliance with local partner Hemco, a subsidiary of Grupo Mineros S.A. Colombia's largest gold producer (see press release September 6, 2017).

Piedra Imán is a copper and gold project which shares many geological similarities with "cordilleran-style" Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) systems such as those which occur in Chile and Peru. The Piedra Imán project was initially explored in the early 1970's by Noranda Inc ("Noranda"). Noranda's work included the drilling of 17 shallow diamond drill holes and the development of one exploration adit. Noranda's drilling and underground sampling intersected significant widths of copper mineralization including DDH-851 (36.6 meters at 1.13% Copper), DDH-876 (14.8 meters at 1.65% Copper), DDH-846 (14.3 meters at 1.42% Copper) and DDH-818 (9.1 meters at 1.50% Copper). Samples were only sporadically assayed for gold, but drilling results included one interval of 3.6 meters at 6.3 grams per tonne gold. Channel results from underground sampling are reported to have returned best results of 52 meters at 6.2 and 50 meters at 6.4 grams per tonne gold. These results were provided in analogue format, compiled by Royal Road, are historic in nature and have not been verified by a qualified person. Noranda abandoned the project due to the onset of hostilities related with the Sandinista revolution in 1974.

Results from this drilling program include best intersections of PI-006; 8 meters at 9.3 grams per tonne gold and 31 meters at 0.5% copper, PI-008; 103 meters at 0.36% copper and PI-007, 40 meters at 0.38% copper (see Table 1). Gold and copper mineralization are hosted in the same magmatic breccia but are spatially distinct, with gold generally occurring structurally below the copper mineralization (see Figure 1). Gold mineralization is commonly related with molybdenum and accompanied by albite, actinolite, tourmaline and magnetite. Gold mineralization appears to be superposed on the overlying copper-mineralization which is generally accompanied by potassium feldspar. The occasionally high-grade (up to 70.5 grams per tonne) and irregular distribution of gold in duplicate sample results suggests that it is coarse in nature.

"These drilling results failed to confirm the copper intersections reported by Noranda in the early 1970's and have revealed that higher grade gold is not spatially related to copper mineralization," said Dr Tim Coughlin, Royal Road's President and CEO. "The Royal Road-Hemco strategic-alliance is focused on discovering and developing significant resources in excess of two million gold or gold-equivalent ounces. Whilst the geological style of mineralization at Piedra Imán is promising, these new drilling results suggest that the project would only meet our target criteria should the system we have been testing reside above and/or adjacent to a more coherent and higher-grade gold or copper-gold mineralized body. We intend to test this hypothesis quickly and cheaply by seeking permission to reopen Noranda's historic underground exploration development and resample the underground channels where Noranda have reported significant gold grades over long intervals. In terms of further drilling, the strategic alliance will now focus its attention on the porphyry copper-gold target at Los Andes."

The information in this news release was compiled, reviewed and verified by Dr. Tim Coughlin, BSc (Geology), MSc (Exploration and Mining), PhD (Structural Geology), FAusIMM, President and CEO of Royal Road Minerals Ltd and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

