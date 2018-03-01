

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United States border agents routinely hold families, including infants, in freezing cells when they take them into custody at or near the border, Human Rights Watch said in a report released Wednesday.



The 44-page report, 'In the Freezer: Abusive Conditions for Women and Children in US Immigration Holding Cells,' is based on interviews with 110 women and children.



Human Rights Watch claims that it found that US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents routinely separate adult men and teenage boys from other family members. The practice runs counter to agency policy that families should be kept together whenever possible while in holding cells. After the initial period of detention in the freezing holding cells, sometimes for days, men usually remain separated from the rest of their family upon transfer to longer-term detention facilities, the report says.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX