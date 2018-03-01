Female Contraceptive Market Rising at 3.44% CAGR to 2022

PUNE, India, March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The analysts forecast global female contraceptive market to grow at a CAGR of 3.44 % during the period 2018-2022. Main key players in the global female contraceptive market: Allergan, Bayer, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Merck, Pfizer, and Foundation Consumer Healthcare.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the female contraceptive market is Increase in use of female condoms. The use of female condoms has increased in the recent past. For instance, in the US, women are experimenting with female condoms, which is increasing the demand for such products in the country. In the US, government officials gave away 200,000 female condoms at convenience stores, beauty salons, and community clinics for its Washington DC program. The Washington DC district initiated the program to prevent the high incidence of HIV. It also trained peers to make it more comfortable for women to talk about sexual health. It achieved high acceptance rates for female condoms on a large scale.

According to the female contraceptive market report, one of the major drivers for this market is Evolving consumer perspective. Female contraceptives are considered a taboo in many parts of the world owing to religious beliefs. However, there has been a shift in perception about these products as an increasing number of people are accepting their use and their rights to sexual wellness. According to various news reports, it has been found that people in the US have become more accepting of various types of sexual behaviors such as adolescent sex, premarital sex, and same-sex sexual activity. In 2015, according to several studies on moral acceptability, people in the US were more accepting of several moral issues such as gay or lesbian relationships, premarital sex, and polygamy.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of female contraceptive market is Irregularities in sex education in developed countries. While the US classifies itself as a sexually liberated country, irregularities in imparting sex education are affecting sexual awareness among teenagers, which is reducing the demand for female contraceptives. If teenagers are not educated properly about the various aspects of sex, their consumption of female contraceptives will be limited. In the US, in multiple states, there is a norm of abstinence-only sex education, which is a form of sex education that promotes and teaches students to not have sex outside marriage. Furthermore, such education excludes the teaching of birth control and safe sex.

