London, March 1
1 March 2018
RIGHTMOVE PLC
DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING
Rightmove plc (the "Company'), has received the following notifications today from Peter Brooks-Johnson, Chief Executive Officer and Robyn Perriss, Finance Director.
Peter Brooks-Johnson has confirmed that on 28 February 2018 he was awarded nil cost deferred shares over 4,249 ordinary shares of 1p each following achievement of the 2017 bonus targets. The deferred shares are exercisable for 12 months from 28 February 2020. Peter Brooks-Johnson has also been awarded Nil cost performance shares over 21,231 ordinary shares of 1p each. The performance shares are exercisable for a period of 2 years from 28 February 2021 subject to performance criteria being met.
Following this transaction, the beneficial shareholding of Peter Brooks-Johnson is 90,176 ordinary shares representing 0.10% of the ordinary shares in issue (excluding shares held in treasury). Peter Brooks-Johnson also holds executive and Sharesave options over 192,416 ordinary shares, deferred share awards over 17,007 ordinary shares and 111,426 performance shares.
Robyn Perriss has confirmed that on 28 February 2018 she was awarded nil cost deferred shares over 3,236 ordinary shares of 1p each following achievement of the 2017 bonus targets. The deferred shares are exercisable for 12 months from 28 February 2020. Robyn Perriss has also been awarded Nil cost performance shares over 15,249 ordinary shares of 1p each. The performance shares are exercisable for a period of 2 years from 28 February 2021 subject to performance criteria being met.
Following this transaction, the beneficial shareholding of Robyn Perriss is 18,780 ordinary shares representing 0.02% of the ordinary shares in issue (excluding shares held in treasury). Robyn Perriss also holds Sharesave options over 547 ordinary shares, deferred shares awards over 13,328 ordinary shares and 65,219 performance shares.
All the above share awards were approved by the Remuneration Committee on 28 February 2018.
Name and contact number for queries:
Sandra Odell
Company Secretary
01908 712058
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Peter Brooks-Johnson
|2.
|Reason for notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial Notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Rightmove plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|2138001JXGCFKBXYB828
|4.
|Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of financial instrument
Identification code:
|Ordinary Shares of 1p each
GB00B2987V85
|b)
|Nature of transaction
|as described above.
|c)
|Prices and volumes
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|1.
|GBP0
|4,249
|GBP0
|2.
|GBP0
|21,231
|GBP0
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|GBP0
|25,480
|GBP0
|e)
|Date of transaction
|28 February 2018
|f)
|Place of transaction
|Milton Keynes, UK
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Robyn Perriss
|2.
|Reason for notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Finance Director
|b)
|Initial Notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Rightmove plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|2138001JXGCFKBXYB828
|4.
|Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of financial instrument
Identification code:
|Ordinary Shares of 1p each
GB00B2987V85
|b)
|Nature of transaction
|as described above.
|c)
|Prices and volumes
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|1.
|GBP0
|3,236
|GBP0
|2.
|GBP0
|15,249
|GBP0
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|GBP0
|18,485
|GBP 0
|e)
|Date of transaction
|28 February 2018
|f)
|Place of transaction
|Milton Keynes, UK