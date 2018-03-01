1 March 2018

RIGHTMOVE PLC

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

Rightmove plc (the "Company'), has received the following notifications today from Peter Brooks-Johnson, Chief Executive Officer and Robyn Perriss, Finance Director.

Peter Brooks-Johnson has confirmed that on 28 February 2018 he was awarded nil cost deferred shares over 4,249 ordinary shares of 1p each following achievement of the 2017 bonus targets. The deferred shares are exercisable for 12 months from 28 February 2020. Peter Brooks-Johnson has also been awarded Nil cost performance shares over 21,231 ordinary shares of 1p each. The performance shares are exercisable for a period of 2 years from 28 February 2021 subject to performance criteria being met.

Following this transaction, the beneficial shareholding of Peter Brooks-Johnson is 90,176 ordinary shares representing 0.10% of the ordinary shares in issue (excluding shares held in treasury). Peter Brooks-Johnson also holds executive and Sharesave options over 192,416 ordinary shares, deferred share awards over 17,007 ordinary shares and 111,426 performance shares.

Robyn Perriss has confirmed that on 28 February 2018 she was awarded nil cost deferred shares over 3,236 ordinary shares of 1p each following achievement of the 2017 bonus targets. The deferred shares are exercisable for 12 months from 28 February 2020. Robyn Perriss has also been awarded Nil cost performance shares over 15,249 ordinary shares of 1p each. The performance shares are exercisable for a period of 2 years from 28 February 2021 subject to performance criteria being met.

Following this transaction, the beneficial shareholding of Robyn Perriss is 18,780 ordinary shares representing 0.02% of the ordinary shares in issue (excluding shares held in treasury). Robyn Perriss also holds Sharesave options over 547 ordinary shares, deferred shares awards over 13,328 ordinary shares and 65,219 performance shares.

All the above share awards were approved by the Remuneration Committee on 28 February 2018.

Name and contact number for queries:

Sandra Odell

Company Secretary

01908 712058

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Peter Brooks-Johnson 2. Reason for notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial Notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name Rightmove plc b) Legal Entity Identifier 2138001JXGCFKBXYB828 4. Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of financial instrument

Identification code: Ordinary Shares of 1p each

GB00B2987V85 b) Nature of transaction as described above. c) Prices and volumes Price Volume Total 1. GBP0 4,249 GBP0 2. GBP0 21,231 GBP0 d) Aggregated information Price Volume Total GBP0 25,480 GBP0 e) Date of transaction 28 February 2018 f) Place of transaction Milton Keynes, UK