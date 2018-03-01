sprite-preloader
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, March 1

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameMichael Balfour
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNon-executive Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NamePerpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc
b)LEI549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary Shares of 10p

GB0006798424
b)Nature of the transactionMarket Purchase
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£3.5220,000
d)Aggregated information
-Aggregated volumeAs per c) above
e)Date of the transaction28/02/2018
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange

