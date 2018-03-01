ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against HSBC Holdings plc

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of HSBC Holdings plc ("HSBC" or "the Company") (NYSE: HSBC) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between January 27, 2017 and January 30, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm before April 9, 2018, the lead plaintiff motion deadline.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. On February 20, 2018, HSBC announced full-year profit that fell below analyst expectations. Debt related to South African retailer Steinhoff International Holdings N.V., which announced significant accounting irregularities in December 2017 and is restructuring, and the U.K. services and construction company Carillion plc, which entered liquidation proceedings in January 2018, helped increase HSBC's bad loan charges to $1.77 billion for the year, higher than expectations. HSBC advised investors it would delay a share buyback program while raising additional debt in the first half of 2018. On this news, when the truth was revealed to the investing public, HSBC securities fell sharply during intraday trading on February 20, 2018, causing shareholders harm.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

