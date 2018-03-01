PureCircle Resolves Patent Infringement Litigation

CHICAGO, March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, both PureCircle USA Inc. and Sweet Green Fields USA LLC announced that they have settled a dispute before the International Trade Commission ("ITC") on the importation of products that were alleged to infringe PureCircle's US Patent No. 9,420,815 regarding Glucosylated Steviol Glycosides.

As part of the settlement, SGF has signed a license agreement with PureCircle that resolves the current dispute and allows SGF to continue to sell its Natrose I Glucosylated Steviol Glycosides product.

