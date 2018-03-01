Mooreland Partners advises Wombat Security Technologies on its sale to Proofpoint for $225 million

NEW YORK, March 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mooreland Partners (http://www.moorelandpartners.com (http://www.moorelandpartners.com/)), the leading independent investment bank providing M&A and private capital advisory services to the global technology industry, today announced that it acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Wombat Security Technologies (https://www.wombatsecurity.com/) on its sale to Proofpoint (https://www.proofpoint.com/us)for $225 million in cash.

Based in Pittsburgh, Wombat was founded on pioneering research into phishing attacks, and is recognized by Gartner in the Leaders Quadrant of the Magic Quadrant for Security Awareness Computer-Based Training. The Company's SaaS-based cybersecurity education solutions include an integrated platform of knowledge assessments, simulated attacks, and brief interactive training modules. Wombat's offerings are helping mid-market, Fortune 1000, and Global 2000 organizations reduce successful phishing attacks and malware infections up to 90%.

Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) is a leading next-generation security and compliance company that provides cloud-based solutions to protect the way people work today. Proofpoint solutions enable organizations to protect their users from advanced attacks delivered via email, social media, SaaS applications, and mobile apps, protect the information their users create from advanced attacks and compliance risks, and respond quickly when incidents occur.

By combining Wombat's market-leading technology with Proofpoint's industry leading threat detection and intelligence, enterprises will have the most accurate insights into their employees' vulnerability to the real phishing attacks that target them every day. "Mooreland is pleased to have supported the Wombat board and management team in realizing this ground-breaking M&A transaction in the cybersecurity space," said Scot Sedlacek, Managing Director at Mooreland Partners. "Mooreland leveraged its deep domain expertise in information security, as well as world-class transaction execution to drive a great outcome for Wombat," added Brad Topchik, Managing Director, Mooreland Partners.

