Vaxco Holdings, a Malta-based holding company associated with Wizz Air chief executive Jozsef Varadi, disposed of 150,000 ordinary shares in the budget airline on Thursday, picking up nearly £5.5m in the process. Vaxco offloaded its Wizz shares at 3,632.00p each, totalling £5,447,999.95. When turning in its quarterly results on 31 January, Wizz Air said it had benefitted from struggles seen at other budget airlines, leading it to grow quicker than expected. Varadi claimed the collapse of ...

