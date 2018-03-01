London's FTSE 250 was down 0.7% to 19,541.61 in afternoon trading on Thursday. Legoland park and Sea Life centre operator Merlin Entertainment was the standout gainer after it reported an improvement in revenues and profits despite a year affected by UK terror attacks. Defence and aerospace firm Cobham surged as its turnaround plan started to bear fruit, with the company swinging to a pre-tax profit of £173.1m from a loss of £847.9m a year ago. Howden Joinery gained as it registered a slight ...

