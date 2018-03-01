Having already shaken up the music industry, Spotify filed a prospectus to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, making it one of the most anticipated technology sector stockmarket debuts in years and a signal of the streaming market reaching its maturity as it continued to breathe life into a floundering music industry. Instead of pursuing a traditional initial public offering, Spotify, as expected, will undertake a direct listing of its shares, issuing no new stock or ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...