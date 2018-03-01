AIM-listed Alpha Financial Markets Consulting said on Thursday that full-year profits are likely to be ahead of current market expectations as trade has continued to be good since the interim results in November. In an update on recent trading ahead of the year ending 31 March 2018, the provider of specialist consultancy services to the asset and wealth management industry said the strong growth seen in the first six months since the IPO has continued into the second half of the year, alongside ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...