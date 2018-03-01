Reabold Resources may expand its stake in Corallian to 32.9% through participation in fundraising to support the company's operations, the company said on Thursday. Reabold, an investor in upstream oil and gas projects, has signed two subscription agreements with Corallian, the first being an unconditional subscription for £500,000 of new shares and the second giving the option for £500,000 new shares at any point up to 6 April. The first agreement expands Reabold's issued share capital in ...

