Indian fashion retailer Koovs PLC's shares plummeted after it announced flat H1 gross sales at £7.9m on Thursday as the company gears up for its acceleration plan. Further to the flat gross sales of H1, the online western-style clothing company expects H2 sales to be down with FY 2018 sales expected to drop 22% to £14.5m, reflecting cash conservation in relation to the acceleration plan. Focusing on cash preservation and fundraising in the short-term, the company had cash balances of £3.5m as ...

