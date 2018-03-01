Wall Street trading opened on a mixed note on Thursday as investors sifted through a slew of economic data while awaiting new Fed Chair Jerome Powell's second testimony this week. At 1500 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.22%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq gained 0.26% and 0.12%, respectively. Investors have been on edge since Tuesday when a hawkish first congressional testimony by Powell spooked markets by adding weight to expectations of four rate hikes rather than three this year. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...