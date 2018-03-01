

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Norwegian Nobel Institute, which awards the Nobel Peace Prize, has cast doubt if U.S. President Donald Trump's nomination for the coveted award this year was fake.



'We have good reason to believe that a nomination we received concerning Trump has been falsified,' AFP quoted Institute Director Olav Njolstad as saying Wednesday.



The Institute's Director is the permanent secretary of the Nobel Committee.



The news agency says Njolstad refused to explain who was behind the nomination as the Committee is not supposed to comment on valid nominations because it is against the statutes.



The statutes of the Nobel Foundation restrict disclosure of information about the nominations for 50 years.



The award committee bases its decision on valid nominations received by the January 31 deadline.



A total of 329 candidates - 217 individuals and 112 organizations - are being considered for this year's prize, which will be announced in October.



The right to nominate is limited to members of national assemblies and governments, current and former members of the Committee, Peace Prize laureates, professors of certain disciplines, directors of peace research and foreign policy institutes, and members of international courts.



Njolstad said the Oslo-based Institute has filed a complaint with Oslo police to investigate the matter.



The Peace Research Institute of Oslo (PRIO), which claims to have the right to nominate, had reported last month that Trump's name is in the list.



According to it, Trump was nominated for 'his peace through strength ideology, and for restarting President Reagan's SDI-BHB secret weapons system, to neutralize nuclear weapons and make them obsolete.'



The New York Times reported that Njolstad hinted this is the second time that the committee is receiving a forged nomination of Trump for the prize.



Trump's predecessor Barack Obama is among four American presidents who have won the top prize.



