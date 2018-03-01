Announcement no. 5/2018





1. Issuer name: P/F BankNordik



1. Registered office: Faroe Islands



1. LEI: 5299005W3ZSR35ZYJH59



National company register number: 10



1. Home Member State: Denmark



1. Triggering event: Issuer of shares admitted to trading



(Directive 2004/109/EC of the European Parliament and of the council, article 2 (1)(i)(i)



1. Member State(s) where the issuer's securities are admitted to trading: Denmark / Shares



1. Former Home Member State: Iceland



1. NCAs the form is required to be files with:



Finanstilsynet



Århusgade 110



DK-2100 Copenhagen Ø



Denmark



1. Date of notification: 1 March 2018



1. Start date of 3 year period: 1 March 2018



1. Contact details:



P/F BankNordik



Oknarvegur 5



FO-110 Tórshavn



Faroe Islands



att: Arne Mikkelsen, Compliance Officer



E-mail: armi@banknordik.fo



Tel: (+298) 330 435



For additional information, please contact:



Árni Ellefsen, CEO, tel. (+298) 230 348



BankNordik has banking activities in Denmark, Greenland and the Faroe Islands and insurance activities in the Faroe Islands. Founded in the Faroe Islands more than a century ago, the Group has total assets of DKK 15.8bn and 400 employees. The Bank is subject to the supervision of the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.