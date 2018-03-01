Software Defined Radio Market Worth 30.00 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the market research report "Software Defined Radio Market by Application (Defense, Commercial), Component (Software, Transmitter, Receiver, Auxiliary System), Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval, Space), Frequency Band (VHF, UHF, HF), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the global market is estimated to be USD 19.83 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 30.00 Billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 8.63% during the forecast period.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse 204 Tables and43 Figures spread through 210 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Software Defined Radio Market - Global Forecast to 2022"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/software-defined-radios-market-138946173.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

Land segment is estimated to lead the software defined radio market during the forecast period

Based on platform, the land segment is estimated to lead the software defined radio market, owing to the predominant use of software defined radios for tactical military communication in the defense sector. Land platforms are incorporating solutions for interoperability, with other service radios. The new generation of software defined radios incorporates wideband networked waveform with the ability to provide mobile networked-connectivity across the battlespace while also providing compatibility with current waveforms used by defense forces worldwide.

Commercial segment is projected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period

The software defined radio market has been segmented and analyzed on the basis of application into defense and commercial. The commercial application segment is expected to register a higher CAGR than the defense segment, due to increasing investments in telecommunication infrastructure. New telecommunication 4G towers are being installed which use technologies such as the cognitive radio for communication purposes.

Download PDF Brochure : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=138946173

Software segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

The software defined radio market has been segmented and analyzed on the basis of component into software, transmitter, receiver, and auxiliary system. The software component segment is estimated to witness the highest growth rate due to the requirement for new upgrades in software defined radios. An upgrade makes them compatible with new waveforms without the requirement for new hardware.

UHF band segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

The software defined radio market is segmented on the basis of frequency band into VHF, UHF, HF, and other bands. The UHF band segment is estimated to register the highest growth rate owing to the growing use of this frequency band for telecommunication in commercial applications. This band is also used for communication in transportation applications, such as civilian air traffic controls and intelligent transportation systems.

The software defined market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

The software defined market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. Countries in this region, such as China, India, South Korea, and Japan, are increasingly investing in the enhancement of their tactical communication capabilities. Asia Pacific is also experiencing high adoption rate of 4G networks, with the region witnessing the large-scale installation of new 4G towers and upgradation of older towers to support high-speed 4G LTE networks.

Inquiry Before Buy @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=138946173

Major players in the defense software defined radio market include Harris Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman (US), BAE Systems (UK), Thales (France), Rockwell Collins (US), General Dynamics (US), Elbit Systems (Israel), Leonardo (Italy), ASELSAN (Turkey), and Rohde & Schwarz (Germany). Other commercial players in the software defined radio market include ZTE Corporation (China), Huawei (China), and National Instruments (US).

Browse Related Reports

Network Centric Warfare (NCW) Market by Platform (Land, Air, Naval, Unmanned), Application (ISR, Communication, Computer, Cyber, Combat, Control & Command), Mission Type, Communication Network, Architecture, and Region - Global Forecast to 2021

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/network-centric-warfare-market-77370144.html

C4ISR Market by Application (Communication, Command & Control, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance, and Electronic Warfare), Platform (Land, Naval, Airborne, and Space), Solution, End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/c4isr-market-1315.html

Subscribe Reports from Aerospace & Defence Domain @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog@ http://mnmblog.org/market-research/aerospace-defence

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets