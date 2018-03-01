Sanoma Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 1 March 2018 at 18:30 CET+1



Sanoma delivered company's own shares based on share plans



Sanoma's Board of Directors has today delivered 155,226 Sanoma shares held by the company to 233 employees (without consideration and after taxes). More detailed information on the Sanoma Restricted Share Plan 2015-2017 and Restricted Share Plan 2016-2017 is available on www.sanoma.com.



After the share delivery, the company holds a total of 161,293 own shares.



Additional information Investor Relations, Kaisa Uurasmaa, tel. +358 40 560 5601



